Kunststoffreiniger 3-in-1 RM 613, 1l

Kraftvoller Kunststoffreiniger mit der einzigartigen 3-in-1-Formel, der neben höchster Reinigungsleistung dank Aktiv-Schmutzlöser zusätzlich eine Farb- und Materialschutzformel bietet. Für höchste Reinigungseffizienz, Pflege und Schutz in einem Schritt. Einsetzbar auf Gartenmöbeln, Kunststofffensterrahmen und anderen Kunststoffoberflächen.

Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Gebindegröße (l) 1
Verpackungseinheit (Stück) 6
Gewicht (kg) 1
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 1.2
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Kunststoffreiniger 3-in-1 RM 613, 1l
Kunststoffreiniger 3-in-1 RM 613, 1l
Kunststoffreiniger 3-in-1 RM 613, 1l
Kompatible Geräte
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Garten-/Terrassen-/Balkonmöbel
  • Fensterrahmen
  • Kunststoffverkleidungen