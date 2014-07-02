Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 615, 1l

Avec activateur de mousse spécial pour un nettoyage encore plus intensif. Grâce à son nouvel agent nettoyant actif, il élimine même l'huile et les salissures grasses typiques des souillures de véhicules et des saletés de la route, sans effort et rapidement. Sans phosphate et doux pour les matériaux.