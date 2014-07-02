Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 615, 1l
Mit speziellem Schaumbooster für eine noch intensivere Reinigung. Dank des neuen Aktiv-Schmutzlösers entfernt er selbst Öl und fetthaltige Verschmutzungen sowie typischen Fahrzeug- und Straßenschmutz mühelos und schnell. Phosphatfrei und materialschonend.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Gebindegröße (l)
|1
|Verpackungseinheit (Stück)
|6
|Gewicht (kg)
|1
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|1.1
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Kompatible Geräte
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car & Home T 150
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home T 150
- K 2 Home T 150
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Home T 150
- K 2.00
- K 2.01
- K 2.040 M T 50
- K 2.100
- K 2.14
- K 2.16
- K 2.20 M T 50
- K 2.200 Balcony
- K 2.300
- K 2.325
- K 2.36 M T 50
- K 2.410 T50
- K 2.54 M
- K 2.59 MD
- K 2.850 ECO
- K 2.900 M
- K 2.91 MD
- K 2.91 MD T 50
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home T150
- K 3.00 EcoSilent
- K 3.20 M
- K 3.500 Garden
- K 3.550
- K 3.68 MD
- K 3.80 MD
- K 3.80 MD T 250
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.900 M
- K 3.91 MD
- K 3.91 MD T 100
- K 3.91MD WRC
- K 3.96 M plus
- K 3.98 M
- K 4
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Car & Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home T 350
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home&Pipe
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home T 350
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.00 ECO SILENT
- K 4.200
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 4.88 M T100
- K 4.900M T300
- K 4.91MD
- K 4.98 M
- K 4.990 MD T 250
- K 5
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Car & Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Compact Home T 350
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Home T 350
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home T 350
- K 5.200 T250 WB
- K 5.50 M Plus
- K 5.520 T400
- K 5.55 M T 200
- K 5.600
- K 5.80 M
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 5.85M Plus
- K 5.86 MD T 250 HC 60
- K 5.91 MD
- K 6.300
- K 6.50M plus
- K 6.800 eco!ogic
- K 6.80M
- K 6.85M
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Car & Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7.20 MX
- K 7.400
- K 7.700
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
- K 7.80M PLUS
- K 7.85M
- K 7.91MD
- K Mini
Anwendungsgebiete
- Autos
- Motorräder und -roller
- Wohnmobile