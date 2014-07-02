Variogelenk
Um 180° stufenlos verstellbares Variogelenk zur Reinigung von schwer zugänglichen Stellen. Zum Anschluss zwischen. Hochdruckpistole und Zubehör oder Strahlrohrverlängerung und Zubehör.
Um 180° stufenlos verstellbares Variogelenk zur Reinigung von schwer zugänglichen Stellen wie zum Beispiel Rollläden, Autodächer oder Wintergärten. Zum Anschluss zwischen. Hochdruckpistole und Zubehör oder zwischen Strahlrohrverlängerung und Zubehör. Das Variogelenk erlaubt ergonomisches Reinigen.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Stufenlos verstellbares Gelenk um 180°
- Deutliche Arbeitserleichterung.
Variogelenk
- Bequeme Reinigung schwer erreichbarer Stellen wie z. B. Dachrinnen oder Fahrzeug-Unterböden.
Flexibel drehbar um 180°
- Erweiterung des Aktionsradius, höhere Flexibilität.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|0.2
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|0.3
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|214 x 47 x 84
Für alte Pistolen bis Baujahr 2010 (Pistole M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) erforderlich.
Kompatible Geräte
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car & Home T 150
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home T 150
- K 2 Home T 150
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Home T 150
- K 2.00
- K 2.01
- K 2.040 M T 50
- K 2.100
- K 2.14
- K 2.16
- K 2.20 M T 50
- K 2.200 Balcony
- K 2.300
- K 2.325
- K 2.36 M T 50
- K 2.410 T50
- K 2.54 M
- K 2.850 ECO
- K 2.900 M
- K 2.91 MD
- K 2.91 MD T 50
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 3.00 EcoSilent
- K 3.20 M
- K 3.500 Garden
- K 3.550
- K 3.68 MD
- K 3.80 MD
- K 3.80 MD T 250
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.900 M
- K 3.91 MD
- K 3.91 MD T 100
- K 3.91MD WRC
- K 3.96 M plus
- K 3.98 M
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Car & Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home T 350
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home T 350
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.00 ECO SILENT
- K 4.200
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 4.88 M T100
- K 4.900M T300
- K 4.91MD
- K 4.98 M
- K 4.990 MD T 250
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Car & Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Compact Home T 350
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Home T 350
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home T 350
- K 5.200 T250 WB
- K 5.50 M Plus
- K 5.520 T400
- K 5.55 M T 200
- K 5.600
- K 5.80 M
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 5.85M Plus
- K 5.86 MD T 250 HC 60
- K 5.91 MD
- K 6.300
- K 6.50M plus
- K 6.800 eco!ogic
- K 6.80M
- K 6.85M
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Car & Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7.400
- K 7.700
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
- K 7.80M PLUS
- K 7.85M
- K 7.91MD
- K 855 HS
- K Mini
Anwendungsgebiete
- Jalousien / Rollläden
- Wintergärten
- Schwer zugängliche Stellen (Ecken, Fugen, Ritzen, etc.)
- Fahrzeuge