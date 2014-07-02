Variogelenk

Um 180° stufenlos verstellbares Variogelenk zur Reinigung von schwer zugänglichen Stellen wie zum Beispiel Rollläden, Autodächer oder Wintergärten. Zum Anschluss zwischen. Hochdruckpistole und Zubehör oder zwischen Strahlrohrverlängerung und Zubehör. Das Variogelenk erlaubt ergonomisches Reinigen.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Stufenlos verstellbares Gelenk um 180°
  • Deutliche Arbeitserleichterung.
  • Bequeme Reinigung schwer erreichbarer Stellen wie z. B. Dachrinnen oder Fahrzeug-Unterböden.
  • Erweiterung des Aktionsradius, höhere Flexibilität.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 0.2
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 0.3
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 214 x 47 x 84

Für alte Pistolen bis Baujahr 2010 (Pistole M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) erforderlich.

  • Jalousien / Rollläden
  • Wintergärten
  • Schwer zugängliche Stellen (Ecken, Fugen, Ritzen, etc.)
  • Fahrzeuge
