Препарат за почистване на насекоми RM 618, 500мл

Щадящо премахва насекоми от боядисани повърхности, радиаторни решетки, огледала и пластмаса.

Спецификации

Технически данни

Количество опаковка (мл) 500
Опаковъчна единица (бр.) 8
Тегло (кг) 0,537
Тегло вкл. Опаковка (кг) 0,669
Размери (Д х Ш х В) (мм) 70 x 70 x 270
Сфера на приложение
  • Боядисаните повърхности
  • Метал
  • Хром
  • Пластмаса