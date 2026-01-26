Препарат за почистване на насекоми RM 618, 500мл
Щадящо премахва насекоми от боядисани повърхности, радиаторни решетки, огледала и пластмаса.
Спецификации
Технически данни
|Количество опаковка (мл)
|500
|Опаковъчна единица (бр.)
|8
|Тегло (кг)
|0,537
|Тегло вкл. Опаковка (кг)
|0,669
|Размери (Д х Ш х В) (мм)
|70 x 70 x 270
Съвместими уреди
Актуални продукти
Стари продукти
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- K 1
- K 1 *MX
- K 1 Battery
- K 1 Battery Lite *CN
- K 1 Battery Pressure Washer
- K 1 Car *ID
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic *EU
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.75-PL-WB
- K 25 Silent Limited Edition
- K 2500 PLUS-N * EUR
- K 3
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Compact Car
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Controll
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Home
- K 4
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Controll Car
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 490M-PL-FLEX*EU
- K 490M-PL.-F.S.*EUR
- K 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Black Line
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 502MS-PLUS *EU
- K 7
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home *EU
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Black Line
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home T 5 Black
- KHB 5 Battery Set
Сфера на приложение
- Боядисаните повърхности
- Метал
- Хром
- Пластмаса