Natural universal cleaner RM 626N, 1l

The Natural Universal Cleaner RM 626N, with 98% nature-based ingredients, efficiently cleans all materials around the house. Ideal for pressure washers.

The Natural Universal Cleaner RM 626N reliably removes dirt around your home. The special formula is based on surfactants made from 100 per cent plant-based and renewable raw materials, enabling gentle cleaning. The pH-neutral formulation of the cleaner is also suitable for sensitive surfaces. Additional colourants are deliberately avoided, while a subtle citrus fragrance provides pleasant freshness. The concentrated, gel-like consistency is ideal for use with Kärcher pressure washers and ensures fast and thorough cleaning results.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (l) 1
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 6
Weight (kg) 1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Product
  • Cleanses with 98% natural ingredients
  • The surfactants used are 100% renewable and plant-based.
  • Free from added silicones, phosphates and colourants
  • For efficient cleaning of all surfaces and materials around the house
  • Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Natural universal cleaner RM 626N, 1l
Videos
Application areas
  • Areas around the home and garden