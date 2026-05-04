The Natural Universal Cleaner RM 626N reliably removes dirt around your home. The special formula is based on surfactants made from 100 per cent plant-based and renewable raw materials, enabling gentle cleaning. The pH-neutral formulation of the cleaner is also suitable for sensitive surfaces. Additional colourants are deliberately avoided, while a subtle citrus fragrance provides pleasant freshness. The concentrated, gel-like consistency is ideal for use with Kärcher pressure washers and ensures fast and thorough cleaning results.