Natural universal cleaner RM 626N, 1l
The Natural Universal Cleaner RM 626N, with 98% nature-based ingredients, efficiently cleans all materials around the house. Ideal for pressure washers.
The Natural Universal Cleaner RM 626N reliably removes dirt around your home. The special formula is based on surfactants made from 100 per cent plant-based and renewable raw materials, enabling gentle cleaning. The pH-neutral formulation of the cleaner is also suitable for sensitive surfaces. Additional colourants are deliberately avoided, while a subtle citrus fragrance provides pleasant freshness. The concentrated, gel-like consistency is ideal for use with Kärcher pressure washers and ensures fast and thorough cleaning results.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Product
- Cleanses with 98% natural ingredients
- The surfactants used are 100% renewable and plant-based.
- Free from added silicones, phosphates and colourants
- For efficient cleaning of all surfaces and materials around the house
- Ready-to-use detergent (RTU)
- Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Made in Germany
Videos
Compatible machines
- FJ 10 C Connect 'n' Clean foam jet + Ultra Foam Cleaner
- FJ 10 C foam jet Connect 'n' Clean with car shampoo 3-in-1
- FJ 24 foam jet
- FJ 3 foam jet
- FJ 6 foam jet
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3
- K 3 *GB
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car & Home
- K 3 Deluxe WCM
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- Spray bottle
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden