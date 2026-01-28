HT 2

Mobilny i stabilny wózek na wąż imponuje wyjątkowo szeroką podstawą zapewniającą maksymalną stabilność. Kompaktowy model z uchwytem o regulowanej wysokości do małych ogrodów. 

Stabilny i wytrzymały wózek na wąż umożliwia przechowywanie węża ogrodowego w sposób oszczędzający miejsce i jest bardzo wygodny w użyciu. Wąż można niezawodnie zwijać za pomocą ergonomicznej korby. Wózek na wąż wyróżnia się również wyjątkowo szeroką podstawą zapewniającą maksymalną stabilność, a także odpornością na promieniowanie UV i mróz. Dzięki innowacyjnym dźwigniom teleskopowym uchwyt można wygodnie ustawić na odpowiedniej wysokości lub przesunąć całkowicie w dół. Kärcher oferuje 5-letnią gwarancję producenta. Wózek na wąż jest dostarczany w pełni zmontowany. 

Cechy i zalety
HT 2: Wysoka stabilność i wytrzymałość
Wysoka stabilność i wytrzymałość
Dzięki bardzo szerokiej podstawie i nisko położonemu środkowi ciężkości bębna na wąż.
HT 2: Dźwignia do mocowania uchwytu teleskopowego
Dźwignia do mocowania uchwytu teleskopowego
Kompaktowa budowa.
HT 2: Składana korba
Składana korba
Kompaktowa budowa.
Kątowe złącze węża
  • Zapobiega skręcaniu i załamywaniu węża, zapewniając maksymalny przepływ wody.
Mocowanie końcówek węży
  • Brak wycieków wody po użyciu.
Specyfikacja

Dane techniczne

Przepustowość węża (m) 40 (1/2") / 20 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
Kolor czarny
Waga (kg) 2,8
Waga z opakowaniem (kg) 5
Wymiary (dł. x szer. x wys.) (mm) 460 x 475 x 840
HT 2
HT 2

Wideo

Kompatybilne urządzenia
Aktualny asortyment
Urządzenia archiwalne
Zastosowania
  • Nawadnianie ogrodu
  • Małe i średnie obszary
Akcesoria