Mobilny i stabilny: Wózek na wąż do średnich ogrodów wyróżnia się wyjątkowo szeroką podstawą zapewniającą maksymalną stabilność i uchwytem o regulowanej wysokości. Zawiera uchwyt na dyszę.

Stabilny i wytrzymały wózek na wąż umożliwia przechowywanie węża ogrodowego w sposób oszczędzający miejsce i jest bardzo wygodny w użyciu. Wąż można niezawodnie zwijać za pomocą ergonomicznej korby. Wózek na wąż wyróżnia się również wyjątkowo szeroką podstawą zapewniającą maksymalną stabilność, odpornością na promieniowanie UV i mróz oraz poręcznym uchwytem na dyszę. Dzięki innowacyjnym dźwigniom teleskopowym uchwyt można wygodnie ustawić na odpowiedniej wysokości lub przesunąć całkowicie w dół. Kärcher oferuje 5-letnią gwarancję. Wózek na wąż jest dostarczany w pełni zmontowany.

Cechy i zalety
HT 3: Wysoka stabilność i wytrzymałość
Dzięki bardzo szerokiej podstawie i nisko położonemu środkowi ciężkości bębna na wąż.
HT 3: Praktyczny uchwyt na dyszę
Dysze i lance spryskujące można zawiesić na uchwycie ściennym w celu wygodnego przechowywania.
HT 3: Dźwignia do mocowania uchwytu teleskopowego
Kompaktowa budowa.
Ergonomiczny uchwyt przecwipoślizgowy
  • Wygodny uchwyt zapewnia komfortową obsługę.
Składana korba
Kątowe złącze węża
  • Zapobiega skręcaniu i załamywaniu węża, zapewniając maksymalny przepływ wody.
Mocowanie końcówek węży
  • Brak wycieków wody po użyciu.
Specyfikacja

Dane techniczne

Przepustowość węża (m) 60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
Kolor czarny
Waga (kg) 3,2
Waga z opakowaniem (kg) 5,5
Wymiary (dł. x szer. x wys.) (mm) 565 x 475 x 896

Wyposażenie

  • Uchwyt na spryskiwacz
Wideo

Zastosowania
  • Nawadnianie ogrodu
  • Średnie i duże obszary
