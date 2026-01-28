HT 4
Wszystko pod kontrolą: wózek na wąż zyskuje przewagę dzięki solidnemu bębnowi na wąż, wyjątkowo szerokiej podstawie zapewniającej maksymalną stabilność, precyzyjnej prowadnicy węża i uchwytowi o regulowanej wysokości.
Stabilny i wytrzymały wózek na wąż umożliwia przechowywanie węża ogrodowego w sposób oszczędzający miejsce i jest bardzo wygodny w użyciu. Wąż można niezawodnie i równomiernie zwijać za pomocą ergonomicznej korby i wytrzymałej prowadnicy węża. Wózek na wąż wyróżnia się również wyjątkowo szeroką podstawą zapewniającą maksymalną stabilność, a także odpornością na promieniowanie UV i mróz. Dzięki innowacyjnym dźwigniom teleskopowym uchwyt można wygodnie ustawić na odpowiedniej wysokości lub przesunąć całkowicie w dół. Przede wszystkim przesunięcie go w dół zapewnia oszczędność miejsca podczas przechowywania. Kärcher oferuje 5-letnią gwarancję producenta. Wózek na wąż jest dostarczany w pełni zmontowany.
Cechy i zalety
Wysoka stabilność i wytrzymałośćDzięki bardzo szerokiej podstawie i nisko położonemu środkowi ciężkości bębna na wąż.
Prowadzenie wężaZapewnia łatwe zwijanie i rozwijanie węża
Dźwignia do mocowania uchwytu teleskopowegoKompaktowa budowa.
Ergonomiczny uchwyt przecwipoślizgowy
- Wygodny uchwyt zapewnia komfortową obsługę.
Składana korba
- Kompaktowa budowa.
Kątowe złącze węża
- Zapobiega skręcaniu i załamywaniu węża, zapewniając maksymalny przepływ wody.
Mocowanie końcówek węży
- Brak wycieków wody po użyciu.
Specyfikacja
Dane techniczne
|Przepustowość węża (m)
|60 (1/2") / 50 (5/8") / 35 (3/4")
|Kolor
|czarny
|Waga (kg)
|3,5
|Waga z opakowaniem (kg)
|5,8
|Wymiary (dł. x szer. x wys.) (mm)
|565 x 475 x 896
Wyposażenie
- Prowadzenie węża
Kompatybilne urządzenia
Aktualny asortyment
- K 2 Battery (wersja bez akumulatora i ładowarki)
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home & Wood
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Universal Edition
- K 4 Universal Edition T 5
- K 4 WCM Premium Home Modular
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Stairs
- K 5 Power Control Stairs
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 (wersja bez akumulatora i ładowarki)
- KHB 4-18 Plus (wersja bez akumulatora i ładowarki)
- KHB 6 Battery (wersja bez akumulatora i ładowarki)
- KHB 6 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Plus Battery Set MJ
Urządzenia archiwalne
- Edycja specjalna: K 5 Smart Control + zestaw podłączeniowy
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal Edition FJ
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 2 Universal Edition OJ
- K 2.00 plus
- K 2.01 plus
- K 2.02 Plus
- K 2.08 Plus
- K 2.08M T50
- K 2.100
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.14
- K 2.14 PLUS *EU
- K 2.15
- K 2.17 EPC
- K 2.20 M
- K 2.200 Balcony
- K 2.21M PLUS T50 *EU
- K 2.300 T 50
- K 2.300 T50 WB *EU
- K 2.36 M Plus T50
- K 2.36 M plus
- K 2.38 M
- K 2.38 M T 50
- K 2.39 M PLUS WB T50*EU
- K 2.400 T 50
- K 2.75 plus
- K 2.87 plus
- K 2.89 plus
- K 2.90 M
- K 2.90 M plus
- K 2.900 M Plus
- K 2.900 M T 50 plus
- K 2.91 M Plus
- K 2.91 MD Plus T 50
- K 2.94 MD plus
- K 2.97 M plus
- K 2.98 M plus T 50
- K 2.99 M
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 2.99 MD plus
- K 3
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Classic Car & Home
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 Compact Home
- K 3 Dom
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3.00 EcoSilent
- K 3.200
- K 3.500 Garden *EU
- K 3.500 T 250
- K 3.500 T 50
- K 3.530 T200 *EU
- K 3.550
- K 3.610 T250 *EU
- K 3.65 MD *EU
- K 3.65 MD Plus T200
- K 3.68 MD Plus
- K 3.85 M PL
- K 3.900 M
- K 3.91 M WRC
- K 3.91 M plus T 100
- K 3.97 M plus F1
- K 3.98 M plus T 100
- K 3.99 M plus
- K 3.99 M plus T 100
- K 4
- K 4 Alu 25 Lat Kärcher Polska
- K 4 Basic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Kompakt Dom
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Power Control Home Flex Wood
- K 4 Power Control Home Wood
- K 4 Power Control Stairs
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Dom
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home & Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home Wood
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4.00 EcoSilent
- K 4.500 T 250
- K 4.91 MD T 200
- K 4.98 MD plus T 300
- K 4.99 M plus
- K 4.99 M plus T 300
- K 4.990 MD Plus
- K 4.99M Plus T 250 *EU
- K 5
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic Brush
- K 5 Basic Car
- K 5 Basic RM
- K 5 Basic T 5
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact FJ 6 Set
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Compact Special FJ 3
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Stairs
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Home Wood
- K 5 Kompakt Samochód
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home & Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home eco!Booster
- K 5 Power Control Flex WSK
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home & Brush AE
- K 5 Power Control Home Flex Wood
- K 5 Power Control WSK
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Dom
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Black
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Suction
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Car & Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Black Line
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Pure Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control WSK
- K 5 UM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 5.20 M plus
- K 5.20 M plus T 100
- K 5.200
- K 5.200 T400 *EU
- K 5.55 Jubilee T400
- K 5.660 T400 *EU
- K 5.68 MD
- K 5.700 T 250
- K 5.80M PLUS T 250 *EU
- K 5.85 M plus
- K 5.91 MD plus
- K 5.91MD T 250 *EU
- K 6
- K 6 Car
- K 6 Special
- K 6.200 T 400
- K 6.80M PLUS T 250 *EU
- K 6.91 MD
- K 6.91 MD plus T300
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Flex
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Promo
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Promo
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Black Line
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home FJ
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home FJ
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home Flex Wood
- K 7 Promo
- K 7 Pure Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Car & Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home T5 Black
- K 7 Smart Control Flex WSK
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home T 5 Black
- K 7 Smart Control WSK
- K 7 WCM Premium Home Modular
- K 7 WCM Premium Modular
- K 7.20 M T 300
- K 7.20 M plus
- K 7.200 T 400
- K 7.21 MX Plus
- K 7.280 MD Plus
- K 7.700
- K 7.710 T 400
- K 7.750
- K 7.85 M plus
- KHB 4-18 Battery Set
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- KHD 3
- KHP 4
Zastosowania
- Nawadnianie ogrodu
- Średnie i duże obszary