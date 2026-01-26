Sredstvo za čišćenje dvotočkaša RM 44 G, 500ml

Za ručno čišćenje dvotočkaša. Nežno i efikasno odstranjuje tipičnu nečistoću, poput kočione prašine, čestice gume, insekte, blato i ulje. Zahvaljujući gelastoj formuli korišćenje je uživanje.

Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Veličina posude (ml) 500
Pakovanje (Kom) 8
Težina (kg) 0,6
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 0,7
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 70 x 70 x 240
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primene
  • Motocikli i skuteri
  • Bicikli