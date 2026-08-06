Thanks to the durable nickel coating on its base body, the high-quality DUO Advanced 3 cup foam lance with flexibly adjustable spraying angle is also particularly well suited for use with aggressive detergents. Designed for cleaning tasks using Kärcher pressure washers with Servo Control functions and 900 to 2500 l/h flow rates, the foam lance allows the user to switch to the high-pressure jet straight away. In addition, the DUO Advanced 3 has a sturdy, ergonomic two-litre detergent container with an additional handhold on the neck and a large filling opening. Unintentional adjustments to detergent dosing are practically impossible thanks to the precise, three-stage dosing option via an integrated shutter.