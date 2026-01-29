Rotating wash brush
Ideal for cleaning smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic: The rotating wash brush with interchangeable attachment.
Thanks to its new gearbox, the rotating wash brush boasts more power than previous models – for effective and thorough cleaning of all smooth surfaces such as paint, glass or plastic. The pressure washer brush can be used in combination with all Kärcher pressure washers in the K 2 to K 7 ranges. Detergent can be applied via the pressure washer if required.
Features and benefits
Rotating brush head
- Gentle, soft and efficient cleaning.
Detergent application via pressure washer
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Attachment change is possible
- Easy changing or replacement for various areas of application or with highly contaminated bristles.
Compatible with garden hose adapter
- Quicker connection of all Kärcher brushes to the garden hose without using the pressure washer.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,5
Compatible machines
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
Application areas
- Vehicles
- Conservatories
- Motorbikes and scooters
- Garage doors
- Blinds/roller shutters
- Privacy screen elements
- Windowsills
- Balcony claddings
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture