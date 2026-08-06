EASY!Force conversion kit 2 - from machine
Developed for retrofitting existing high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher: EASY!Force conversion kit 2 with EASY!Force high-pressure gun, spray lance, high-pressure hose and necessary adapters.
Use EASY!Force technology, but keep the existing Kärcher high-pressure cleaner: EASY!Force conversion kit 2 with all compatible parts through to the nozzle. The conversion kit includes the EASY!Force high-pressure gun (4.118-005), a 1050 mm long spray lance (4.112-000) with EASY!Lock connections, 10 metre premium high-pressure hose with nominal width 8 and suitable for up to 315 bar working pressure, the adapter 2 (4.111-030) for connecting the machine and the adapter 8 (4.111-036) for high-pressure nozzles with M 18 × 1.5 connection.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,8
Compatible machines
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/21-4 M Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4M ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 4/11 C Bp Plus
- HD 5/11 E Classic
- HD 5/11 E EB+ Foam Classic
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/13 E Classic
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 C Plus
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 C Plus
- HD 5/17 C Plus + FR
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/13 C Plus
- HD 6/15 C
- HD 6/15 C Plus
- HD 6/15 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15 M Cage
- HD 6/15 M Plus
- HD 6/15 M St
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 6/16-4 M Cage
- HD 7/11-4 M Classic
- HD 7/14-4 M
- HD 7/14-4 M Cage
- HD 7/14-4 M Plus
- HD 7/15 G
- HD 7/17 M
- HD 7/17 M Cage
- HD 7/17 M Plus
- HD 7/17 M St
- HD 7/18-4 M Classic
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage
- HD 8/18-4 M Plus
- HD 8/18-4 M St
- HD 8/20 G
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 M ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 S Plus
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 G
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S eB Plus Go!Further
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/12 C
- HDS 5/13 U
- HDS 5/15 U
- HDS 6/14 C
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/15 C
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 8/17 C
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 9/20-4 Classic
- HDS 9/20-4 M
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
- HG 43
- HG 64