HR 3.20 Set
One hose reel – two functions: the HR 3.20 set with 20 m hose and accessories is used both for storing the hose on the wall and for mobile use in the garden.
Practical wall bracket meets mobile use: this hose reel is used both for storing the hose on the wall with the enclosed wall bracket and for mobile use in the garden. The HR 3.20 set can be easily removed from the holder and is comfortable to carry thanks to the ergonomic handle. With the help of the free-running crank handle, the garden hose can be rolled up effortlessly and stored neatly and gently, without kinks or annoying tangles. The product also scores points for its compact design and high stability thanks to a low centre of gravity. The hose reel is fully assembled and ready for immediate use with 20 metres of garden hose, connectors, tap adapter and nozzle. The device is also UV and frost-proof, making it long-lasting and robust enough to cope with everyday use. Kärcher offers a 5-year manufacturer's warranty.
Features and benefits
2-in-1 function: wall-mounted and mobile hose reel in oneStorage of the hose on the wall as well as for mobile use in your garden.
Wall mountSimple and quick installation of the practical storage unit.
Foldable crank handleCompact storage.
Compact dimensions
- Compact storage.
Ready to use immediately
- Watering accessories included in scope of supply.
Angled hose connection
- Prevents twisting and kinking of the hose for maximum water flow.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|20
|Hose diameter (mm)
|13
|Hose capacity (m)
|40 (1/2") / 30 (5/8") / 25 (3/4")
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|24
|Bolt spacing for wall assembly (mm)
|160
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5,7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|363 x 475 x 500
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 3 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- G 3/4 tap adaptor with G 1/2 reducer: 1 Piece(s)
- Nozzle: 1 Piece(s)
- PrimoFlex hose 1/2": 20 m
Equipment
- Kit
- Spraying pattern: cone jet
- Spraying pattern: point jet
- Wall bracket incl. screws and dowels
Compatible machines
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3
- K 3 *GB
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 WCM
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Small to medium-sized areas