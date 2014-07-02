Lance de pulverizare cu jet înclinat
Lance de pulverizare înclinată (cu lungime de aproximativ 1 m) pentru curățarea ușoară a zonelor greu accesibile, de exemplu jgheaburile acoperișurilor sau părțile inferioare ale vehiculelor.
Lance de pulverizare înclinată (cu lungime de aproximativ 1 m) pentru curățarea ușoară a zonelor greu accesibile, de exemplu jgheaburile acoperișurilor sau părțile inferioare ale vehiculelor. Potrivit pentru toate aparatele de spălat cu presiune Kärcher K 2 până la K 7.
Caracteristici si beneficii
Lance înclinată (cu lungime de aproximativ 1 m)
- Curatare comoda a locurilor greu accesibile, ca jgheaburile de streasina si podelele vehiculelor
Curatare eficace cu presiune mare
- Dizolvare imbunatatita a murdariei si curatare eficienta
jet plat de inalta presiune
- Curatare uniforma si desprinderea murdariei cu aderenta mare
Specificatii tehnice
Date tehnice
|Culoarea
|Negru
|Greutate (kg)
|0,5
|Greutate cu ambalaj (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensiuni (L x l x î) (mm)
|930 x 43 x 116
Video
Produse compatibile
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium FJ BB
- K 2 Premium FJ Home BB
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ BB
- K 3 FJ Home BB
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T5
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 FJ BB
- K 4 FJ Home BB
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 FJ BB
- K 5 FJ Home BB
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 7 Power Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home BB
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home BB
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Silent eco!Booster
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- G 7.180
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition OJ*EU
- K 3
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 Compact Car *EU
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home T150 *EU
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Home T 150
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Home T150
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Car *EU
- K 4 eco!ogic House T250 *EU
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Full Control Premium Home
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium *EU
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Premium Home
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home & Brush AE
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Smart Control Home
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Flex Ultra Foam Kit
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist Fle
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home FJ
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K Mini Plus
- K Premiun Home
Domenii de intrebuintare
- Podvozky vozidel
- Zone greu accesibile (colțuri, rosturi, goluri etc.)
- Coșuri de gunoi
- Curatarea de containere de apa de ploaie
- Curatarea de casete de roti pentru vehicule
- Curatarea de butoaie
- Scări
Găsește piese de schimb
Găsește piese de schimb și diagrame pentru aparatul tău Kärcher. Apasă butonul "Găsește piese de schimb" pentru a începe căutarea şi adăugarea în coşul de cumpărături.