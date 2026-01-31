Furtun de prelungire set adaptor
Set de adaptor format din doua piese pentru racordarea unui furtun prelungitor prin filetare la un curatitor cu presiune cu sistemul de conectare Quick Connect.
Caracteristici si beneficii
Set Quick Connect montabil ulterior
- Pentru montare ulterioara a racordului Quick Connect la curatatoarele pentru presiuni mari fabricate incepand din 1992
Racord de alama
- Schimbare simpla si racordare rapida a pistolului cu Quick Connect
Sistem de conectare rapidă
- Foarte uşor de folosit
Specificatii tehnice
Date tehnice
|Culoarea
|Negru
|Greutate (kg)
|0,2
|Greutate cu ambalaj (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensiuni (L x l x î) (mm)
|80 x 45 x 61
Produse compatibile
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium FJ BB
- K 2 Premium FJ Home BB
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 FJ BB
- K 3 FJ Home BB
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T5
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 FJ BB
- K 4 FJ Home BB
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 FJ BB
- K 5 FJ Home BB
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 7 Power Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home BB
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home BB
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- G 7.180
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition OJ*EU
- K 3
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 Compact Car *EU
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home T150 *EU
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Home T 150
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Home T150
- K 4
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Car *EU
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Home Wood
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home & Brush AE
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Smart Control Home
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K Mini Plus
- K Premiun Home