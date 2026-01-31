Furtun de prelungire set adaptor

Set de adaptor format din doua piese pentru racordarea unui furtun prelungitor prin filetare la un curatitor cu presiune cu sistemul de conectare Quick Connect.

Caracteristici si beneficii
Set Quick Connect montabil ulterior
  • Pentru montare ulterioara a racordului Quick Connect la curatatoarele pentru presiuni mari fabricate incepand din 1992
Racord de alama
  • Schimbare simpla si racordare rapida a pistolului cu Quick Connect
Sistem de conectare rapidă
  • Foarte uşor de folosit

Specificatii tehnice

Date tehnice

Culoarea Negru
Greutate (kg) 0,2
Greutate cu ambalaj (kg) 0,2
Dimensiuni (L x l x î) (mm) 80 x 45 x 61
