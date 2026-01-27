Nettoyant anti-insectes RM 618, 500ml

Élimine en douceur les restes d'insectes sur les surfaces peintes, la calandre, les rétroviseurs extérieurs, les vitres et les plastiques.

Spécifications

Données techniques

Conditionnement (ml) 500
Unité d’emballage (Pièce(s)) 8
Poids (kg) 0.5
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 0.7
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 70 x 70 x 270
Appareils compatibles
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Surfaces peintes
  • Métal
  • Chrome
  • Plastique