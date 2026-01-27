Nettoyeur de jante Premium RM 667, 500ml
Pouvoir nettoyant élevé et formule active efficace contre les saletés venues de l'extérieur, sur tous les types de moquettes classiques. Le système intelligent de changement de couleur indique la durée d'activité du nettoyant.
Spécifications
Données techniques
|Conditionnement (ml)
|500
|Unité d’emballage (Pièce(s))
|8
|Poids emballage inclus (kg)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm)
|70 x 100 x 245
Appareils compatibles
- K 4 WCM
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Black Line
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K Silent eco!Booster
- G 4.10
- G 7.10
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car&Home T 150
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Home T150
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.00
- K 2.01
- K 2.100
- K 2.14
- K 2.200 Balcony
- K 2.20M T50
- K 2.325
- K 2.36 M PLUS *CH
- K 2.410 T50 *CH
- K 2.54M PLUS
- K 2.59M *CH
- K 2.850 ECO *CH
- K 2.900 M
- K 2.91MD -T50*CH
- K 2.91MD PLUS
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 3.00 smartec
- K 3.20 M
- K 3.500 Garden *CH
- K 3.550
- K 3.68 MD PLUS *CH
- K 3.80 MD
- K 3.80 MD T 250
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.91 MD T 100
- K 3.91MD PLUS
- K 3.91MD PLUS WRC *CH
- K 3.96 M
- K 3.98M PLUS *CH
- K 4
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.00 ECO SILENT
- K 4.200
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 4.91MD PLUS
- K 4.98 MD
- K 4.990MD Plus T 250 *CH
- K 5 *CH
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Car & Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5.200 T250 WB
- K 5.50 M plus
- K 5.520 T400 *CH
- K 5.55 M T 200
- K 5.600
- K 5.80 M
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 5.85 M
- K 5.86 MD PLUS T 250
- K 5.91MD PLUS
- K 6.300
- K 6.80 M
- K 6.800 eco!ogic
- K 6.85 M
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 FC 2017
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Car & Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7.20 MX
- K 7.400 *CH
- K 7.700
- K 7.80 M
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
- K 7.85 M
- K 7.91MD PLUS
- K5 Full Control
- KHB 5 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 4 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K Mini
Domaines d'utilisation
- Roues