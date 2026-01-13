WĄŻ PERFORMANCE PREMIUM 1/2" 20 M

Wąż ogrodowy Kärcher z nowej linii charakteryzuje się bardzo wysoką elastycznością oraz odpornością na uszkodzenia, skręcanie i zaginanie, co owocuje wyjątkowo długą żywotnością.

5-warstwowy wąż ogrodowy Kärcher wykonany z materiałów najwyższej jakości. Nie zawiera szkodliwych dla zdrowia ftalanów, kadmu, baru ani ołowiu. Na zewnątrz wąż jest pokryty odporną na warunki atmosferyczne powłoką anty-UV. Od wewnątrz specjalna powłoka zapobiega narastaniu glonów, a wysoka tolerancja na temperaturę (-20 do +65 °C) zapewnia bezpieczne przechowywanie w okresie zimowym oraz umożliwia zasilanie urządzeń wysokociśnieniowych podgrzaną wodą. 18-letnia gwarancja.

Cechy i zalety
Niezwykle elastyczny i odporny na pękanie i skręcanie
  • Elastyczny i odporny na zaginanie.
20 metrów
  • Do nawadniania ogrodów i innych miejsc.
Mocne ścianki węża są w stanie wytrzymać ciśnienie nawet do 45 barów.
  • Duża wytrzymałość
Wąż ogrodowy odporny na ciśnienie
  • Łatwy w użyciu.
Wysoka tolerancja na temperaturę od -20 do +65°C
  • Wąż wysokiej jakości.
Specjalna powłoka zapobiega narastaniu glonów wewnątrz węża
  • Długa gwarancja.
Nie zawiera ftalanów (<0,1 %), kadmu, baru ani ołowiu
  • Bezpieczny dla zdrowia i środowiska naturalnego.
Powłoka anty-UV
  • Wytrzymały na warunki pogodwe
18 lat gwarancji
  • Najwyższa jakość i trwałość.
Specyfikacja

Dane techniczne

Średnica 1/2″
Długość węża (m) 20
Kolor czarny
Waga (kg) 2,8
Waga z opakowaniem (kg) 2,8
Wymiary (dł. x szer. x wys.) (mm) 280 x 280 x 120
Wąż Performance Premium 1/2" 20 m
