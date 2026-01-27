Détergent pour vitres auto RM 650, 500ml

Nettoyage sans traces ni éblouissement des vitres et rétroviseurs de votre voiture. Élimination fiable des insectes, des traces de doigts et des salissures provenant de la route. À effet antistatique pour réduire le ré-encrassement.

Spécifications

Données techniques

Conditionnement (ml) 500
Unité d’emballage (Pièce(s)) 8
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 80 x 80 x 250
Appareils compatibles
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Pare-vent
  • Fenêtres et vitres