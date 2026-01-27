Autoglasreiniger RM 650, 500ml

Streifen- und blendfreie Reinigung von Autoscheiben und -spiegeln. Entfernt zuverlässig Insekten, Fingerabdrücke, und Straßenschmutz. Mit antistatischem Effekt für geringe Wiederanschmutzung.

Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Gebindegröße (ml) 500
Verpackungseinheit (Stück) 8
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 0.6
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 250
Kompatible Geräte
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Autoscheiben
  • Fenster- und Glasflächen