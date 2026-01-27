Produit d'entretien pour tableau de bord éclat satiné RM 652, 500ml

Entretien et protection en profondeur pour tous les plastiques et revêtements en caoutchouc. Garantit des surfaces à l'éclat satiné, comme neuves, agréables au toucher, à effet déperlant et antitaches.

Spécifications

Données techniques

Conditionnement (ml) 500
Unité d’emballage (Pièce(s)) 8
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Produit d'entretien pour tableau de bord éclat satiné RM 652, 500ml
Appareils compatibles
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Tableau de bord
  • Panneaux en plastique