Cockpitpflege seidenmatt RM 652, 500ml

Tiefenwirksame Pflege und Schutz für alle Kunststoffe und Gummioberflächen. Hinterlässt seidenmatte, neuwertige Flächen mit angenehmer Haptik, die wasser- und schmutzabweisend sind.

Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Gebindegröße (ml) 500
Verpackungseinheit (Stück) 8
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 0.6
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Kompatible Geräte
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Cockpit
  • Kunststoffverkleidungen