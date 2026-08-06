In high-quality and long-life design made of stainless steel and PEEK, the hydraulic drive for rotating roller brushes increases the possibilities of our professional high-pressure cleaners – even the smallest with lower water delivery quantities. The drive with integrated spray bar for perfect water discharge allows the use of brush attachments of different hardnesses, which are very easy to change thanks to the quick-change system, and can be safely connected to the drive. The drive can be optionally mounted directly on the spray lance or on a telescopic lance. The attachments are suitable, depending on the version, for demanding cleaning work on solar power installations, glass surfaces, sensitive and rough façades, as well as for patios with stone or wood surfaces. For façade cleaning, the brushes automatically face upwards, thus reducing the physical effort for the user. In addition, a splash guard (4.762-621.0) and a Vario joint (4.481-042.0) are optionally available.