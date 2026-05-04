Natural bike cleaner RM 640N RTU, 500ml
For a thoroughly clean bike from the wheel rim to the handlebars: the formula is gentle on materials, specially developed for bicycles and based on renewable ingredients.
RM 640N RTU bicycle cleaner for manual bicycle cleaning. Easy and efficient to use with an ergonomic spray head and a compact 0.5 litre bottle. The formula made from renewable and naturally derived ingredients gives the bike a new shine. The cleaner has been specially developed for the daily cleaning of bicycles, including electric bikes, mountain bikes and road bikes. The agent is gentle on materials and suitable for components made of carbon, aluminium, rubber or similarly delicate materials. The detergent is also easy to rinse off – which helps save water in day-to-day use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,4
Product
- With over 99% naturally derived ingredients, the formula reliably removes dirt typically found on bikes, such as dust, mud, etc.
- The detergent does not contain any acids, solvents, colourants, fragrances or silicones
- Tested for material compatibility on carbon, aluminium, rubber, etc.
- The surfactants used are 100% plant-based and do not contain any mineral oil-based surfactants
- The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
- Ergonomic spray head for uniform, extensive application and low consumption
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- P102 Keep out of reach of children.
Videos
Compatible machines
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3
- K 3 *GB
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car & Home
- K 3 Deluxe WCM
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- OC 3 Foldable
- OC 4
- OC 6-18
- OC 6-18 Battery Set
- OC 6-18 Premium
- OC 6-18 Premium Battery Set
- OC 7-18 Handheld
- OC 7-18 Handheld Battery Set
- OC Handheld Compact
Application areas
- Bicycles