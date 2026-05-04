RM 640N RTU bicycle cleaner for manual bicycle cleaning. Easy and efficient to use with an ergonomic spray head and a compact 0.5 litre bottle. The formula made from renewable and naturally derived ingredients gives the bike a new shine. The cleaner has been specially developed for the daily cleaning of bicycles, including electric bikes, mountain bikes and road bikes. The agent is gentle on materials and suitable for components made of carbon, aluminium, rubber or similarly delicate materials. The detergent is also easy to rinse off – which helps save water in day-to-day use.