The RM 610N Natural Car Shampoo offers a nature-based solution for vehicle cleaning. The surfactants it contains are of renewable plant origin. Added colourants, phosphates and mineral oil-based surfactants were deliberately avoided in order to ensure a non-toxic and therefore particularly material and user friendly formula. This 2-in-1 product cleans and cares at the same time. It reliably removes typical road dirt and leaves a beautiful shine thanks to rice wax. The subtle lavender fragrance also ensures a pleasant cleaning experience. The Car Shampoo guarantees the proven Kärcher cleaning performance for a wide range of vehicles, including cars, motorhomes, motorbikes, boats and bicycles. For convenient application, the RM 610N is perfect for direct use with all Kärcher pressure washers and forms a light, beautiful lather when used with a foam jet. Manual application is also possible.