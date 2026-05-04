RM 610N Natural Car Shampoo, 1l
The RM 610N Natural Car Shampoo cleans vehicles efficiently and gently with 98% nature-based and responsibly selected ingredients.
The RM 610N Natural Car Shampoo offers a nature-based solution for vehicle cleaning. The surfactants it contains are of renewable plant origin. Added colourants, phosphates and mineral oil-based surfactants were deliberately avoided in order to ensure a non-toxic and therefore particularly material and user friendly formula. This 2-in-1 product cleans and cares at the same time. It reliably removes typical road dirt and leaves a beautiful shine thanks to rice wax. The subtle lavender fragrance also ensures a pleasant cleaning experience. The Car Shampoo guarantees the proven Kärcher cleaning performance for a wide range of vehicles, including cars, motorhomes, motorbikes, boats and bicycles. For convenient application, the RM 610N is perfect for direct use with all Kärcher pressure washers and forms a light, beautiful lather when used with a foam jet. Manual application is also possible.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|6
|Weight (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Videos
Compatible machines
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 3
- K 3 *GB
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car & Home
- K 3 Deluxe WCM
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- OC 3 Foldable
- OC 4
- OC 6-18
- OC 6-18 Battery Set
- OC 6-18 Premium
- OC 6-18 Premium Battery Set
- OC 7-18 Handheld
- OC 7-18 Handheld Battery Set
- OC Handheld Compact
Application areas
- Vehicles