Détergent pour habitacle RM 651, 500ml

Pour une propreté rafraîchissante dans l'habitacle et des odeurs neutralisées : du tableau de bord jusqu'aux joints en caoutchouc, de l'afficheur jusqu'aux tissus et similicuirs. À effet antistatique et neutralisation efficace des odeurs.

Spécifications

Données techniques

Conditionnement (ml) 500
Unité d’emballage (Pièce(s)) 8
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 0.6
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Appareils compatibles
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Panneaux en plastique
  • Sièges de voiture
  • Intérieur des véhicules
  • Tableau de bord