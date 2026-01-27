Innenraumreiniger RM 651, 500ml

Für erfrischend saubere Innenräume ohne Gerüche: vom Cockpit bis zur Gummidichtung, vom Display bis zu Polstern und Kunstleder. Mit antistatischem Effekt und effektiver Geruchsneutralisierung.

Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Gebindegröße (ml) 500
Verpackungseinheit (Stück) 8
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 0.6
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Kompatible Geräte
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Kunststoffverkleidungen
  • Autositze
  • Fahrzeuginnenraum
  • Cockpit