Komplet za mokro peskarenje i peskarenje peskom

Komplet za mokro peskarenje i peskarenje peskom za uklanjanje rđe, farbe i tvrdokorne prljavštine korišćenjem Kärcher abraziva.

Komplet za mokro peskarenje i peskarenje peskom za uklanjanje rđe, farbe i tvrdokorne prljavštine korišćenjem Kärcher abraziva. Prikladno je za sve kompresorske čistače Kärcher od K2 do K7.

Obeležja i prednosti
Peskarenje i obrada mlazom sa kompresorskim čistačem
  • Poboljšano rastvaranje nečistoće
Naročito veliki učinak
  • Uklanjanje rđe, boje i tvrdokorne prljavštine
Kompletna snaga čišćenja
  • Ciljano čišćenje tvdokornih nečistoća
Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Boja crna
Težina (kg) 1,2
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 1,3
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 525 x 110 x 100
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primene
  • Za uklanjanje rđe i boje
  • Čak i tvrdokorna prljavština
