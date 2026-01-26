Washing brush rigid

Četka za pranje sa mekim čekinjama za čišćenje osetljivih površina i teško dostupnih mesta na otvorenom. Podesna za sve Kärcher perače pod pritiskom iz serije K2–K7.

Praktična četka za pranje ima meke čekinje, pa je stoga idealna za čišćenje osetljivih površina i teško dostupnih mesta na otvorenom. Bilo da se radi o automobilu, baštenskom nameštaju ili rešetki, ova četka pruža savršene rezultate čišćenja, a podesna je za sve Kärcher perače pod pritiskom iz serije K2–K7.

Obeležja i prednosti
Posebno meka čekinja
  • Čišćenje osetljivih površina
Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Boja crna
Težina (kg) 0,2
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 0,2
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 333 x 82 x 164
Kompatibilni uređaji
Područja primene
  • Vozila
  • Baštenski/terasa/balkonski nameštaj
Pribor