Nettoyant Moto RM 44 G, 500ml

Pour le nettoyage manuel de bicyclettes ou de motos. Enlève les salissures typiques comme les traces de frainages et des pneus, des insectes, la boue et l'huile de façon tout à fait douce. Grâce à la formulation en gel pratique, le détergent restera bien à sa place.

Spécifications

Données techniques

Conditionnement (ml) 500
Unité d’emballage (Pièce(s)) 8
Poids (kg) 0.6
Poids emballage inclus (kg) 0.7
Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm) 70 x 70 x 240
Propriétés
  • Formule puissante améliorée - même efficace pour les saletés tenaces
  • Formule à gel permet une adhérence parfaite et une opération facile
  • Détergent prêt à l'emploi (RTU)
  • Le corps du flacon est constitué à 100 % de plastique recyclé
  • Made in Germany
Avertissements
Mises en garde et recommandations de sécurité selon les Directives CE
  • Mention d'avertissement Danger
  • P101 En cas de consultation d'un médecin, garder à disposition le récipient ou l'étiquette.
  • P102 Tenir hors de portée des enfants.
  • H318 Provoque de graves lésions des yeux
  • P103 Lire l'étiquette avant utilisation.
  • P280i Porter un équipement de protection des yeux/du visage.
  • P305 + P351 + P338 EN CAS DE CONTACT AVEC LES YEUX: Rincer avec précaution à l'eau pendant plusieurs minutes. Enlever les lentilles de contact si la victime en porte et si elles peuvent être facilement enlevées. Continuer à rincer.
  • P310 Appeler immédiatement un CENTRE ANTIPOISON/un médecin.
Appareils compatibles
Domaines d'utilisation
  • Motos et scooters
  • Vélos
