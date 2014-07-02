Nettoyant Moto RM 44 G, 500ml
Pour le nettoyage manuel de bicyclettes ou de motos. Enlève les salissures typiques comme les traces de frainages et des pneus, des insectes, la boue et l'huile de façon tout à fait douce. Grâce à la formulation en gel pratique, le détergent restera bien à sa place.
Spécifications
Données techniques
|Conditionnement (ml)
|500
|Unité d’emballage (Pièce(s))
|8
|Poids (kg)
|0.6
|Poids emballage inclus (kg)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L × l × h) (mm)
|70 x 70 x 240
Propriétés
- Formule puissante améliorée - même efficace pour les saletés tenaces
- Formule à gel permet une adhérence parfaite et une opération facile
- Détergent prêt à l'emploi (RTU)
- Le corps du flacon est constitué à 100 % de plastique recyclé
- Made in Germany
Avertissements
Mises en garde et recommandations de sécurité selon les Directives CE
- Mention d'avertissement Danger
- P101 En cas de consultation d'un médecin, garder à disposition le récipient ou l'étiquette.
- P102 Tenir hors de portée des enfants.
- H318 Provoque de graves lésions des yeux
- P103 Lire l'étiquette avant utilisation.
- P280i Porter un équipement de protection des yeux/du visage.
- P305 + P351 + P338 EN CAS DE CONTACT AVEC LES YEUX: Rincer avec précaution à l'eau pendant plusieurs minutes. Enlever les lentilles de contact si la victime en porte et si elles peuvent être facilement enlevées. Continuer à rincer.
- P310 Appeler immédiatement un CENTRE ANTIPOISON/un médecin.
Appareils compatibles
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Black Line
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 6 Plus Battery Set MJ
- KHB 4-18 Plus
- Boîte d’accessoires OC 3 Adventure
- G 4.10
- G 7.10
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car&Home T 150
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Home T150
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.00
- K 2.01
- K 2.100
- K 2.14
- K 2.200 Balcony
- K 2.20M T50
- K 2.325
- K 2.36 M PLUS *CH
- K 2.410 T50 *CH
- K 2.54M PLUS
- K 2.59M *CH
- K 2.850 ECO *CH
- K 2.900 M
- K 2.91MD -T50*CH
- K 2.91MD PLUS
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 3.00 smartec
- K 3.20 M
- K 3.500 Garden *CH
- K 3.550
- K 3.68 MD PLUS *CH
- K 3.80 MD
- K 3.80 MD T 250
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.91 MD T 100
- K 3.91MD PLUS
- K 3.91MD PLUS WRC *CH
- K 3.96 M
- K 3.98M PLUS *CH
- K 4
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home *CH
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.00 ECO SILENT
- K 4.200
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 4.91MD PLUS
- K 4.98 MD
- K 4.990MD Plus T 250 *CH
- K 5 *CH
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Car & Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5.200 T250 WB
- K 5.50 M plus
- K 5.520 T400 *CH
- K 5.55 M T 200
- K 5.600
- K 5.80 M
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 5.85 M
- K 5.86 MD PLUS T 250
- K 5.91MD PLUS
- K 6.300
- K 6.80 M
- K 6.800 eco!ogic
- K 6.85 M
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 FC 2017
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Car & Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7.20 MX
- K 7.400 *CH
- K 7.700
- K 7.80 M
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
- K 7.85 M
- K 7.91MD PLUS
- K5 Full Control
- KHB 5 Battery Set
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 4 Full Control Home & Pipe
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K Mini
- Nettoyeur mobile extérieur Box Animaux
- Nettoyeur mobile extérieur Box Vélo
- OC 3
- OC 3 + Adventure
- OC 3 + Bike
- OC 3 + Bike Limited Edition
- OC 3 Plus
- OC 3 Plus Car
Domaines d'utilisation
- Motos et scooters
- Vélos