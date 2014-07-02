Tuinslangadapter

Adapter voor de aansluiting van alle Kärcher reinigingsborstels en -sponzen op tuinslangen met een klikkoppelingssysteem. Met waterregeling en waterstop direct aan de adapter instelbaar.

Kenmerken en voordelen
Quick-connect systeem
  • Snelle aansluiting van alle Kärcher borstels op een tuinslang.
Watercontrole. Water stopt direct aan de adapter
  • Eenvoudig in gebruik.
Tuinslang-adapter
  • Gebruiksvriendelijk
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur Zwart
Gewicht (kg) 0,1
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 0,1
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 112 x 39 x 39
Compatibele apparaten
Actuele producten
Niet meer leverbare producten