Tuinslangadapter
Adapter voor de aansluiting van alle Kärcher reinigingsborstels en -sponzen op tuinslangen met een klikkoppelingssysteem. Met waterregeling en waterstop direct aan de adapter instelbaar.
Kenmerken en voordelen
Quick-connect systeem
- Snelle aansluiting van alle Kärcher borstels op een tuinslang.
Watercontrole. Water stopt direct aan de adapter
- Eenvoudig in gebruik.
Tuinslang-adapter
- Gebruiksvriendelijk
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Kleur
|Zwart
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,1
|Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)
|0,1
|Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm)
|112 x 39 x 39
Compatibele apparaten
Actuele producten
Niet meer leverbare producten
- G 4.10
- G 7.10
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car
- K 2 CAR
- K 2 CAR & HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 CCK
- K 2 CHK
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Compact Home T50 *EU
- K 2 Ergo
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 Full Control Car & Home
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Plus
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Home & Pipe Cleaning
- K 2.100
- K 2.100 DAKAR 2012
- K 2.100 T 50
- K 2.105
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.130
- K 2.14
- K 2.14 PLUS
- K 2.14 PLUS T50
- K 2.15 *EU
- K 2.15 Plus
- K 2.350
- K 2.360 Car Care Kit
- K 2.75 plus
- K 2.79
- K 2.990 M T150
- K 2M Home & Pipe *EU
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Full Control Home T350 *EU
- K 3 Full Control T150 & Pipe *EU
- K 3 Full Controll Car *EU
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 4
- K 4 Basic
- K 4 Car *EU
- K 4 Classic House Wood
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact House Wood T250*EU
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash Guard
- K 4 Full Control Flex *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Full Control Stairs *EU
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Home T250
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium FC Car & Home *EU-II
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Pressure Control *EU
- K 4 Promo Basic Car *EU
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Edition Home
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 4.84 MD PLUS *EU
- K 4.86 M Plus
- K 4.86M *AU
- K 4.88 M Plus T100
- K 4.99 M plus
- K 4.99 M plus T 300
- K 4.990 MD Plus
- K 4.990MD Plus T 250 *CH
- K 4.99M Plus T 250
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Car *EU
- K 5 Classic Car *EU
- K 5 Classic House Wood T250 *EU
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Dakar
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control Flex
- K 5 Full Control Flex Home Wood *EU
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Full Control Splash Guard*EU
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Black
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org*EU
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5.96 M (Open Me)
- K 502MS-PLUS *EU
- K 7
- K 7.20 M
- K 7.20 M T 300
- K 7.20 M plus
- K 7.20 MX plus
- K 7.200 *EU
- K 7.200 T400 *EU
- K 7.20MX T 250
- K 7.20MX-PLUS *EU
- K 7.700 MD
- KHP 4