WB 130 roterende wasborstel
Altijd in beweging: de roterende wasborstel met verwisselbaar opzetstuk reinigt gladde oppervlakken zoals verf, glas of kunststof. Snel wisselen van opzetstuk dankzij de geïntegreerde ontgrendelingshendel.
De roterende wasborstel WB 130 van Kärcher is in combinatie met het universele verwisselbare opzetstuk bijzonder geschikt voor oppervlakken zoals verf, glas of kunststof. De krachtige rotatie zorgt voor een effectieve en grondige reiniging. De wasborstel heeft een ontgrendelingshendel voor snel en eenvoudig wisselen van opzetstukken zonder contact met vuil en zorgt ook voor een speciale reinigingservaring dankzij de transparante kap. Eventueel kan reinigingsmiddel ook met de op de hogedrukreiniger aangesloten borstel worden gebruikt en aangebracht. De wasborstel is geschikt voor gebruik met alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers in de klassen K 2 t/m K 7. De twee afzonderlijk verkrijgbare verwisselbare opzetstukken 'Car & Bike' en 'Home & Garden' zijn speciaal ontworpen voor gevoelige of ongevoelige oppervlakken. Deze opzetstukken zijn los verkrijgbaar
Kenmerken en voordelen
Roterende borstelkop
- Zachte en efficiënte reiniging
- Maak gemakkelijk en comfortabel schoon.
Opzetstukken wisselen met ontgrendelingshendel
- Opzetstukken snel en eenvoudig wisselen zonder contact met vuil.
- Houd je handen altijd schoon.
- Kies het juiste opzetstuk voor verschillende toepassingsgebieden.
Reinigingsmiddel aanbrengen met de borstel aangesloten op de hogedrukreiniger
- Betere vuiloplossing en een efficiëntere reiniging.
Transparante behuizing
- Reinigingservaring dankzij zichtbare technologie.
Geïntegreerde borstelring
- Minimaliseert spatwater en beschermt de gebruiker en het milieu.
Compatibel met tuinslangadapter
- Aansluiting op de tuinslang, ook te gebruiken zonder hogedrukreiniger.
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Kleur
|Zwart
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,4
|Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)
|0,5
|Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm)
|305 x 156 x 137
Neem bij vragen over het vorige model, de WB 120, contact op met een van onze servicepartners of Kärcher-dealers.
Videos
Compatibele apparaten
Actuele producten
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal One Jet
- K 2 Upright
- K 2 horizontal
- K 2 universal Home
- K 25 SILENT Limited Edition
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 Compact Home
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Car
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home & Wood
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Home Flex Wood
- K 4 Power Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 WCM Premium (CEM)
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Editie
- K 5 Power Control Flex Stairs
- K 5 Power Control Flex WSK
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Power Control Home Flex Wood
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home Wood
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Black Line
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home Flex Wood
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control Home
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Anti-Twist
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Editie
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHP -2-X
Niet meer leverbare producten
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car
- K 2 CAR
- K 2 CAR & HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 CCK
- K 2 CHK
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Compact Home T50 *EU
- K 2 Ergo
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 Full Control Car & Home
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Plus
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Home & Pipe Cleaning
- K 2.100
- K 2.100 DAKAR 2012
- K 2.100 T 50
- K 2.105
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.130
- K 2.14
- K 2.14 PLUS
- K 2.14 PLUS T50
- K 2.15 *EU
- K 2.15 Plus
- K 2.350
- K 2.360 Car Care Kit
- K 2.990 M T150
- K 2M Home & Pipe *EU
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Car EID-Bundle *EU
- K 3 Carry
- K 3 Follow Me
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Brush *EU
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Full Control Home T350 *EU
- K 3 Full Control T150 & Pipe *EU
- K 3 Full Controll Car *EU
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home T250
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Home
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 3.190 *EU
- K 3.450
- K 3.480
- K 3.500 T 50
- K 3.500 T200
- K 3.550
- K 3.550 T 250
- K 3.570 T 250
- K 3.580 T200
- K 4
- K 4 Basic
- K 4 Car *EU
- K 4 Classic House Wood
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact House Wood T250*EU
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash Guard
- K 4 Full Control Flex *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Full Control Stairs *EU
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Home T250
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium FC Car & Home *EU-II
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Universal *EU
- K 4 Promo Basic Car *EU
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Edition Home
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Car *EU
- K 5 Classic Car *EU
- K 5 Classic House Wood T250 *EU
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Dakar
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control Flex
- K 5 Full Control Flex Home Wood *EU
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Full Control Splash Guard*EU
- K 5 Full Control Stairs
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Black
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org*EU
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 502MS-PLUS *EU
- K 7
- KHP 2 Car
- KHP 4
Toepassingen
- Fietsen
- Voor de reiniging van motoren en scooters.
- Tuin/terras/balkon meubilair
- Veranda of serres
- Garagepoort
- Jaloezieën/rolluiken
- Tuinschermen
- Balkonschermen
- Vensterbanken
Accessoires
Reserveonderdelen WB 130 roterende wasborstel
Ongeacht waar je je Kärcher-apparaat hebt gekocht, kun je contact opnemen met elke Kärcher-dealer in jouw regio in geval van een defect/reparatie.
Daarnaast kan je ook het benodigde onderdeel eenvoudig en gemakkelijk bestellen in onze webshop. Reserveonderdelen mogen alleen worden vervangen door specialisten. Let daarom ook op onze garantievoorwaarden.