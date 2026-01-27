WB 130 roterende wasborstel car & bike

Zachte reiniging voor voertuigen en motorfietsen: de roterende wasborstel met het innovatieve Car & Bike verwisselbare opzetstuk van zachte microvezel. Machinewasbaar op 60°C.

De roterende wasborstel WB 130 Car & Bike van Kärcher is dankzij de zachte microvezel bijzonder geschikt voor het reinigen van voertuigen en motorfietsen en zorgt met een transparante kap voor een bijzondere reinigingservaring. De krachtige rotatie garandeert een effectieve en grondige reiniging. Het innovatieve Car & Bike verwisselbare opzetstuk kan eenvoudig, snel en zonder contact met vuil worden verwisseld met behulp van de ontgrendelingshendel. Dankzij de praktische klittenbandsluiting kan het textiel van het 2-delige opzetstuk na het reinigen in de machine worden gewassen op 60 °C. De roterende wasborstel is geschikt voor alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers in de klassen K 2 t/m K 7. Eventueel kan ook reinigingsmiddel worden gebruikt en aangebracht met de borstel die op de hogedrukreiniger is bevestigd. De twee afzonderlijk verkrijgbare verwisselbare opzetstukken 'Universal' en 'Home & Garden' voor de roterende wasborstel WB 130 Car & Bike zijn geschikt voor alle gladde oppervlakken of vooral voor ongevoelige oppervlakken.

Kenmerken en voordelen
Roterende borstelkop
  • Zachte en efficiënte reiniging
Opzetstukken wisselen met ontgrendelingshendel
  • Opzetstukken snel en eenvoudig wisselen zonder contact met vuil.
  • Je handen blijven altijd schoon.
  • Kies het juiste opzetstuk voor verschillende toepassingsgebieden.
Innovatieve microvezelbevestiging met klittenbandsluiting, afneembaar en wasbaar
  • Machinewas mogelijk tot 60°C.
  • Het opzetstuk is snel en zonder veel moeite weer klaar voor gebruik.
Bijzonder zorgvuldige reiniging
  • Ideaal voor het reinigen van kwetsbare oppervlakken zoals lak.
Reinigingsmiddel aanbrengen met de borstel aangesloten op de hogedrukreiniger
  • Betere vuiloplossing en een efficiëntere reiniging.
Transparante behuizing
  • Reinigingservaring dankzij zichtbare technologie.
Geïntegreerde borstelring
  • Minimaliseert spatwater en beschermt de gebruiker en het milieu.
Compatibel met tuinslangadapter
  • Aansluiting op de tuinslang, ook te gebruiken zonder hogedrukreiniger.
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Vezelsamenstelling textiel 75% polyester, 25% polyamide
Kleur Zwart
Gewicht (kg) 0,4
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 0,5
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 305 x 156 x 137

Neem bij vragen over het vorige model, de WB 120, contact op met een van onze servicepartners of Kärcher-dealers.

Compatibele apparaten
Actuele producten
Niet meer leverbare producten
Toepassingen
  • Fietsen
  • Voor de reiniging van motoren en scooters.
Accessoires