De roterende wasborstel WB 130 Car & Bike van Kärcher is dankzij de zachte microvezel bijzonder geschikt voor het reinigen van voertuigen en motorfietsen en zorgt met een transparante kap voor een bijzondere reinigingservaring. De krachtige rotatie garandeert een effectieve en grondige reiniging. Het innovatieve Car & Bike verwisselbare opzetstuk kan eenvoudig, snel en zonder contact met vuil worden verwisseld met behulp van de ontgrendelingshendel. Dankzij de praktische klittenbandsluiting kan het textiel van het 2-delige opzetstuk na het reinigen in de machine worden gewassen op 60 °C. De roterende wasborstel is geschikt voor alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers in de klassen K 2 t/m K 7. Eventueel kan ook reinigingsmiddel worden gebruikt en aangebracht met de borstel die op de hogedrukreiniger is bevestigd. De twee afzonderlijk verkrijgbare verwisselbare opzetstukken 'Universal' en 'Home & Garden' voor de roterende wasborstel WB 130 Car & Bike zijn geschikt voor alle gladde oppervlakken of vooral voor ongevoelige oppervlakken.