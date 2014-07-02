Velgenwasborstel

Velgenwasborstel voor de efficiënte reiniging ook op moeilijk bereikbare plaatsen. Een gelijkmatige waterverdeling over 360° voor perfecte reinigingsresultaten.

De velgenwasborstel met borstels rondom garandeert een uiterst efficiënte reiniging. De borstel komt op moeilijk bereikbare plaatsen en zelfs in de kleinste spleetjes van wielen en fietsspaken. Een gelijmatige waterverdeling over 360° lost het vuil op en spoelt het weg. De kwaliteitsharen zorgen voor een zachte maar toch efficiënte reinigingsactie. Voor uitstekende reinigingsresultaten all-round. De borstel omvat een dopmoer voor de veilige aansluiting van de hogedruklans en een ergonomische handgreep voor een groot gebruiksgemak. Kortom: de ideale oplossing voor schitterend schone velgen en spaken. Deze velgenwasborstel past op alle Kärcher Home & Garden hogedrukreinigers uit de reeksen K 2 – K 7.

Kenmerken en voordelen
Uniforme waterverdeling 360°
  • Reinigt ook hardnekkig vuil
Hoge kwaliteit borstelharen
  • Efficiënte en zachte reiniging
Gebruik met reinigingsmiddel
  • Betere vuiloplossing en een efficiëntere reiniging.
Roterende borstels
  • Zonder moeite reinigen van moeilijk bereikbare plaatsen en kleine ruimten
Velgenwasborstel
  • Voor alle types motorfietsen
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur Zwart
Gewicht (kg) 0,3
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 0,4
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 422 x 80 x 101
Ongeacht waar je je Kärcher-apparaat hebt gekocht, kun je contact opnemen met elke Kärcher-dealer in jouw regio in geval van een defect/reparatie. 

Daarnaast kan je ook het benodigde onderdeel eenvoudig en gemakkelijk bestellen in onze webshop. Reserveonderdelen mogen alleen worden vervangen door specialisten. Let daarom ook op onze garantievoorwaarden.