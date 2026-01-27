WB 120 Car & Bike

Reinigt voorzichtig auto's en motoren: de roterende wasborstel met innovatieve zachte microvezel verwisselbare bevestiging Car & Bike. Machinewasbaar op 60 ° C.

Met behulp van een ontgrendelingshendel kan de innovatieve verwisselbare Car & Bike bevestiging snel en gemakkelijk worden vervangen, zonder in aanraking te komen met vuil, en de transparante behuizing biedt een uitstekende schoonmaakervaring. Dankzij de slimme klittenbandsluiting kan het stoffen gedeelte van de tweedelige bevestiging na reiniging worden verwijderd en in de machine op 60 ° C worden gewassen. De hogedrukreinigerborstel met zachte microvezeldoek is ideaal voor het voorzichtig reinigen van auto's en motoren. Reinigingsmiddel kan indien nodig via de hogedrukreiniger worden aangebracht. Dankzij zijn nieuwe versnellingsbak heeft de WB 120 meer kracht dan eerdere modellen - voor effectieve en grondige reiniging. De roterende wasborstel kan op alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers in de klassen K 2 tot K 7 worden bevestigd. De verwisselbare opzetstukken Universal en Home & Garden, afzonderlijk verkrijgbaar, zijn geschikt voor alle gladde oppervlakken of speciaal aangepast aan resistente oppervlakken, en zijn te gebruiken met zowel de WB 120 als zijn voorganger, de WB 100.

Kenmerken en voordelen
Roterende borstelkop
  • Zachte en efficiënte reiniging
Opzetstukken wisselen met ontgrendelingshendel
  • Opzetstukken snel en eenvoudig wisselen zonder contact met vuil.
Innovatief microvezel-opzetstuk met klittenbandbevestiging
  • Het eerste vervangbare en wasbare textielhulpstuk voor een roterende hogedrukreinigerborstel.
Bijzonder zorgvuldige reiniging
  • Ideaal voor het reinigen van kwetsbare oppervlakken zoals lak.
Afneembaar en uitwasbaar
  • Machinewas mogelijk tot 60°C.
Aanbrengen van reinigingsmiddel met hogedrukreiniger
  • Betere vuiloplossing en een efficiëntere reiniging.
Transparante behuizing
  • Reinigingservaring dankzij zichtbare technologie.
Compatibel met tuinslangadapter
  • Snellere aansluiting van alle Kärcher-borstels op de tuinslang zonder gebruik van de hogedrukreiniger.
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Vezelsamenstelling textiel 75% polyester, 25% polyamide
Kleur Zwart
Gewicht (kg) 0,4
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 0,5
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 296 x 142 x 140
Toepassingen
  • Fietsen
  • Voor de reiniging van motoren en scooters.
Accessoires
Ongeacht waar je je Kärcher-apparaat hebt gekocht, kun je contact opnemen met elke Kärcher-dealer in jouw regio in geval van een defect/reparatie. 

Daarnaast kan je ook het benodigde onderdeel eenvoudig en gemakkelijk bestellen in onze webshop. Reserveonderdelen mogen alleen worden vervangen door specialisten. Let daarom ook op onze garantievoorwaarden.