WB 120 Car & Bike
Reinigt voorzichtig auto's en motoren: de roterende wasborstel met innovatieve zachte microvezel verwisselbare bevestiging Car & Bike. Machinewasbaar op 60 ° C.
Met behulp van een ontgrendelingshendel kan de innovatieve verwisselbare Car & Bike bevestiging snel en gemakkelijk worden vervangen, zonder in aanraking te komen met vuil, en de transparante behuizing biedt een uitstekende schoonmaakervaring. Dankzij de slimme klittenbandsluiting kan het stoffen gedeelte van de tweedelige bevestiging na reiniging worden verwijderd en in de machine op 60 ° C worden gewassen. De hogedrukreinigerborstel met zachte microvezeldoek is ideaal voor het voorzichtig reinigen van auto's en motoren. Reinigingsmiddel kan indien nodig via de hogedrukreiniger worden aangebracht. Dankzij zijn nieuwe versnellingsbak heeft de WB 120 meer kracht dan eerdere modellen - voor effectieve en grondige reiniging. De roterende wasborstel kan op alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers in de klassen K 2 tot K 7 worden bevestigd. De verwisselbare opzetstukken Universal en Home & Garden, afzonderlijk verkrijgbaar, zijn geschikt voor alle gladde oppervlakken of speciaal aangepast aan resistente oppervlakken, en zijn te gebruiken met zowel de WB 120 als zijn voorganger, de WB 100.
Kenmerken en voordelen
Roterende borstelkop
- Zachte en efficiënte reiniging
Opzetstukken wisselen met ontgrendelingshendel
- Opzetstukken snel en eenvoudig wisselen zonder contact met vuil.
Innovatief microvezel-opzetstuk met klittenbandbevestiging
- Het eerste vervangbare en wasbare textielhulpstuk voor een roterende hogedrukreinigerborstel.
Bijzonder zorgvuldige reiniging
- Ideaal voor het reinigen van kwetsbare oppervlakken zoals lak.
Afneembaar en uitwasbaar
- Machinewas mogelijk tot 60°C.
Aanbrengen van reinigingsmiddel met hogedrukreiniger
- Betere vuiloplossing en een efficiëntere reiniging.
Transparante behuizing
- Reinigingservaring dankzij zichtbare technologie.
Compatibel met tuinslangadapter
- Snellere aansluiting van alle Kärcher-borstels op de tuinslang zonder gebruik van de hogedrukreiniger.
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Vezelsamenstelling textiel
|75% polyester, 25% polyamide
|Kleur
|Zwart
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,4
|Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)
|0,5
|Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm)
|296 x 142 x 140
Compatibele apparaten
Actuele producten
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Car
- K 2 Classic Car & Home
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Car & Home
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal One Jet
- K 2 Upright
- K 2 horizontal
- K 2 universal Home
- K 25 SILENT Limited Edition
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 Compact Home
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home & Pipe
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 3 Premium Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Car
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Car
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Compact UM Limited Edition
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Stairs
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home & Wood
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Home Flex Wood
- K 4 Power Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 WCM Premium (CEM)
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Editie
- K 5 Power Control Flex Stairs
- K 5 Power Control Flex WSK
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Power Control Home Flex Wood
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home Wood
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Black Line
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home Flex Wood
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control Home
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Anti-Twist Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Anti-Twist
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- K Mini Plus
- K Silent Anniversary Editie
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHP -2-X
Niet meer leverbare producten
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car
- K 2 CAR
- K 2 CAR & HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 CCK
- K 2 CHK
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Compact Home T50 *EU
- K 2 Ergo
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 Full Control Car & Home
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Plus
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Home & Pipe Cleaning
- K 2.100
- K 2.100 DAKAR 2012
- K 2.100 T 50
- K 2.105
- K 2.120
- K 2.120 T 50
- K 2.130
- K 2.14
- K 2.14 PLUS
- K 2.14 PLUS T50
- K 2.15 *EU
- K 2.15 Plus
- K 2.350
- K 2.360 Car Care Kit
- K 2.990 M T150
- K 2M Home & Pipe *EU
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Car EID-Bundle *EU
- K 3 Carry
- K 3 Follow Me
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Brush *EU
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Full Control Home T350 *EU
- K 3 Full Control T150 & Pipe *EU
- K 3 Full Controll Car *EU
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home T250
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Home
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 3.190 *EU
- K 3.450
- K 3.480
- K 3.500 T 50
- K 3.500 T200
- K 3.550
- K 3.550 T 250
- K 3.570 T 250
- K 3.580 T200
- K 4
- K 4 Basic
- K 4 Car *EU
- K 4 Classic House Wood
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Compact House Wood T250*EU
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash Guard
- K 4 Full Control Flex *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Full Control Stairs *EU
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Home T250
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium FC Car & Home *EU-II
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium HOME
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Universal *EU
- K 4 Promo Basic Car *EU
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Edition Home
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Car *EU
- K 5 Classic Car *EU
- K 5 Classic House Wood T250 *EU
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Dakar
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control Flex
- K 5 Full Control Flex Home Wood *EU
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Premium
- K 5 Full Control Splash Guard*EU
- K 5 Full Control Stairs
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Black
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org*EU
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 502MS-PLUS *EU
- K 7
- KHP 2 Car
- KHP 4
Toepassingen
- Fietsen
- Voor de reiniging van motoren en scooters.
