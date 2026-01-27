Met behulp van een ontgrendelingshendel kan de innovatieve verwisselbare Car & Bike bevestiging snel en gemakkelijk worden vervangen, zonder in aanraking te komen met vuil, en de transparante behuizing biedt een uitstekende schoonmaakervaring. Dankzij de slimme klittenbandsluiting kan het stoffen gedeelte van de tweedelige bevestiging na reiniging worden verwijderd en in de machine op 60 ° C worden gewassen. De hogedrukreinigerborstel met zachte microvezeldoek is ideaal voor het voorzichtig reinigen van auto's en motoren. Reinigingsmiddel kan indien nodig via de hogedrukreiniger worden aangebracht. Dankzij zijn nieuwe versnellingsbak heeft de WB 120 meer kracht dan eerdere modellen - voor effectieve en grondige reiniging. De roterende wasborstel kan op alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers in de klassen K 2 tot K 7 worden bevestigd. De verwisselbare opzetstukken Universal en Home & Garden, afzonderlijk verkrijgbaar, zijn geschikt voor alle gladde oppervlakken of speciaal aangepast aan resistente oppervlakken, en zijn te gebruiken met zowel de WB 120 als zijn voorganger, de WB 100.