WB 60, zachte wasborstel

Zachte oppervlakteborstel voor het reinigen van grotere oppervlakken zoals auto's, caravans, boten, zonnepanelen, of rolluiken. Goede oppervlakteprestaties dankzij een werkbreedte van 248 mm

De zachte oppervlakteborstel met een werkbreedte van 248 mm is bijzonder geschikt voor het reinigen van grotere oppervlakken - van serres, auto's, boten, zonnepanelen en caravans tot rolluiken. Ondanks hun uitstekende reinigingseffect zijn de zachte borstelharen zacht voor het oppervlak. En een beschermring rondom beschermt het schoonmaakobject extra tegen lelijke krassen. De meegeleverde wartelmoer garandeert een stevige grip in het hogedrukpistool, de rubberen pad verwijdert bijzonder hardnekkig vuil zoals vliegen en de ergonomisch gevormde handgreep zorgt voor een eenvoudige en comfortabele bediening. Kortom: de ideale oplossing voor grote schoonmaakklussen in huis en tuin. De zachte oppervlakteborstel is geschikt voor alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers van klasse K 2 tot K 7.

Kenmerken en voordelen
248 mm werkbreedte
  • Goede oppervlakteprestatie: ideaal voor de reiniging van grote oppervlakken.
Rubberen rand
  • Verwijdert hardnekkig vuil.
Gebruik met reinigingsmiddel
  • Betere vuiloplossing en een efficiëntere reiniging.
Zachte borstelharen - vriendelijk voor elk oppervlak
  • Zachtjes reinigen van gevoelige oppervlakken
Roterende beschermingsring
  • Beschermt het oppervlak tegen krassen
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur Zwart
Gewicht (kg) 0,3
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 0,5
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 270 x 261 x 177
Videos
Compatibele apparaten
Actuele producten
Niet meer leverbare producten
Toepassingen
  • Fietsen
  • Voor de reiniging van motoren en scooters.
  • Campers en caravans
  • Veranda of serres
  • Zonnesystemen / balkoncentrales
  • Jaloezieën/rolluiken
  • Tuin/terras/balkon meubilair
  • Tuinspeelgoed
Accessoires
Reserveonderdelen WB 60, zachte wasborstel 

Ongeacht waar je je Kärcher-apparaat hebt gekocht, kun je contact opnemen met elke Kärcher-dealer in jouw regio in geval van een defect/reparatie. 

Daarnaast kan je ook het benodigde onderdeel eenvoudig en gemakkelijk bestellen in onze webshop. Reserveonderdelen mogen alleen worden vervangen door specialisten. Let daarom ook op onze garantievoorwaarden.