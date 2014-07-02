De zachte oppervlakteborstel met een werkbreedte van 248 mm is bijzonder geschikt voor het reinigen van grotere oppervlakken - van serres, auto's, boten, zonnepanelen en caravans tot rolluiken. Ondanks hun uitstekende reinigingseffect zijn de zachte borstelharen zacht voor het oppervlak. En een beschermring rondom beschermt het schoonmaakobject extra tegen lelijke krassen. De meegeleverde wartelmoer garandeert een stevige grip in het hogedrukpistool, de rubberen pad verwijdert bijzonder hardnekkig vuil zoals vliegen en de ergonomisch gevormde handgreep zorgt voor een eenvoudige en comfortabele bediening. Kortom: de ideale oplossing voor grote schoonmaakklussen in huis en tuin. De zachte oppervlakteborstel is geschikt voor alle Kärcher hogedrukreinigers van klasse K 2 tot K 7.