WB 150, Power Brush

WB 150 Power Brush voor het spatvrij reinigen van gevoelige oppervlakken. De effectieve combinatie van hoge druk en handmatige borsteldruk bespaart energie, water en tot 30% tijd.

De WB 150 Power Brush is ideaal voor de reiniging van kwetsbare oppervlakken, op bv. voertuigen, motoren, glas, veranda's, garagepoorten, rolluiken, rolgordijnen, tuinmeubelen, fietsen enz., zonder spatten. Deze innovatieve wasborstel met twee roterende vlakstraalsproeiers combineert een grote kracht met een zachte reinigingsactie. De nieuwe oppervlak- en terrasreiniger met zachte borstelharen combineert een hogedrukstraal met de manuele borsteldruk voor efficiënte reinigingsresultaten. De Power Brush bespaart niet alleen energie en water, maar ook tijd tot wel 30%. Een snelle, efficiënte en moeiteloze reiniging door hoge druk te gebruiken in combinatie met een borstel voor de reiniging van huis en tuin. De borstel past op alle Kärcher Home & Garden hogedrukreinigers uit de reeksen K 2 – K 7.

Kenmerken en voordelen
Combinatie tussen manuele borstel en hogedrukstraal
  • Bespaart 30 tijd, energie en water
Compact design
  • Ideaal voor het reinigen van kleine oppervlakken of moeilijk te bereiken plaatsen
Roterende hogedruksproeier
  • Hogere reinigingscapaciteit
Cover
  • Spatvrije reiniging.
Zachte borstelkop
  • Zacht reinigen van kwetsbare oppervlakken
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Kleur Zwart
Gewicht (kg) 0,7
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 1
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 392 x 222 x 211
Toepassingen
  • Fietsen
  • Tuin/terras/balkon meubilair
  • Voor de reiniging van motoren en scooters.
  • Garagepoort
  • Veranda of serres
  • ramen en glasoppervlakken
  • Jaloezieën/rolluiken
  • Campers en caravans
  • Tuinspeelgoed
Accessoires
Reserveonderdelen WB 150, Power Brush 

Ongeacht waar je je Kärcher-apparaat hebt gekocht, kun je contact opnemen met elke Kärcher-dealer in jouw regio in geval van een defect/reparatie. 

Daarnaast kan je ook het benodigde onderdeel eenvoudig en gemakkelijk bestellen in onze webshop. Reserveonderdelen mogen alleen worden vervangen door specialisten. Let daarom ook op onze garantievoorwaarden.