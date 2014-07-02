Meka četka za pranje WB 60
Meka površinska četka za čišćenje velikih površina kao npr. automobil, mobilna kuća, čamac ili roletne. Dobar učinak po površini zahvaljujući radnoj širini od 248 mm.
Meka četka radne širine od 248 mm savršena je za čišćenje velikih površina: zimskih bašti, automobila, čamaca, prikolica i roletni. Osim velike snage čišćenja meke čekinje nežne su prema svim površinama. Spoljni zaštitni prsten štiti površine od grebanja. Slepa navrtka obezbeđuje čvrst spoj s pištoljem za raspršivanje, gumena podloška skida upornu prljavštinu, npr. insekte, a ergonomska drška olakšava rukovanje. Ukratko: savršeno rešenje za čišćenje velikih površina oko kuće i u bašti. Meka četka prikladna je za sve kompresorske čistače Kärcher K 2 do K 7.
Obeležja i prednosti
248 mm radna širina
- Dobar učinak po površini – idealno za čišćenje većih površina.
Gumena stopa
- Uklanjanje tvrdokornih nečistoća
Nanošenje sredstva za čišćenje
- Bolje rastvaranje prljavštine i efikasnije čišćenje.
Mekane četke koje neguju površinu
- Blago čišćenje osetljivih površina uz negu
Zaštitni prsten svuda u krug
- Zaštita površine od grebanja
Specifikacije
Tehnički podaci
|Boja
|crna
|Težina (kg)
|0,3
|Težina sa ambalažom (kg)
|0,5
|Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm)
|270 x 261 x 177
Kompatibilni uređaji
- K2 Power Control Home
- K2 Premium Power Control
- K3 Power Control Home
- K3 Premium Power Control
- K4 Power Control
- K4 Premium Power Control
- K4 Premium Power Control Home
- K5 Power Control
- K5 Premium Smart Control
- K5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K7 Premium Smart Control
- K7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K7 Smart Control
- K7 Smart Control Home
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car *EU
- K 2 Basic Home *EU
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.400
- K 3
- K 3 Compact *EU
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car *EU
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash G
- K 4 Full Control Car *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Full Control Home *EU
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home&Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- K7 Compact
- KHD 4-2 T250 *AT
Područja primene
- Vozila
- Motocikli i skuteri
- Mobilne kućice
- Zimske bašte
- Baštenski/terasa/balkonski nameštaj
- Igračke za baštu
