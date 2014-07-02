Meka četka za pranje WB 60

Meka površinska četka za čišćenje velikih površina kao npr. automobil, mobilna kuća, čamac ili roletne. Dobar učinak po površini zahvaljujući radnoj širini od 248 mm.

Meka četka radne širine od 248 mm savršena je za čišćenje velikih površina: zimskih bašti, automobila, čamaca, prikolica i roletni. Osim velike snage čišćenja meke čekinje nežne su prema svim površinama. Spoljni zaštitni prsten štiti površine od grebanja. Slepa navrtka obezbeđuje čvrst spoj s pištoljem za raspršivanje, gumena podloška skida upornu prljavštinu, npr. insekte, a ergonomska drška olakšava rukovanje. Ukratko: savršeno rešenje za čišćenje velikih površina oko kuće i u bašti. Meka četka prikladna je za sve kompresorske čistače Kärcher K 2 do K 7.

Obeležja i prednosti
248 mm radna širina
  • Dobar učinak po površini – idealno za čišćenje većih površina.
Gumena stopa
  • Uklanjanje tvrdokornih nečistoća
Nanošenje sredstva za čišćenje
  • Bolje rastvaranje prljavštine i efikasnije čišćenje.
Mekane četke koje neguju površinu
  • Blago čišćenje osetljivih površina uz negu
Zaštitni prsten svuda u krug
  • Zaštita površine od grebanja
Specifikacije

Tehnički podaci

Boja crna
Težina (kg) 0,3
Težina sa ambalažom (kg) 0,5
Dimenzije (D x Š x V) (mm) 270 x 261 x 177
Područja primene
  • Vozila
  • Motocikli i skuteri
  • Mobilne kućice
  • Zimske bašte
  • Baštenski/terasa/balkonski nameštaj
  • Igračke za baštu
