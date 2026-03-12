Anti-Verdreh-Adapter
Der Anti-Verdreh-Adapter löst Schlaufen im Hochdruckschlauch für garantiert verdrehfreies Arbeiten. Für alle Hochdruckschläuche mit Quick Connect-Anschluss auf der Pistolenseite.
Mit dem Anti-Verdreh-Adapter von Kärcher genießen Sie mehr Bewegungsfreiheit und Komfort bei der Arbeit mit dem Hochdruckreiniger. Verabschieden Sie sich von lästigen Schlaufen im Hochdruckschlauch, die zur Stolperfalle bei der Anwendung und zum Hindernis bei der Verstauung werden können. Durch simples manuelles Drehen des Adapters werden Schlaufen mühelos gelöst. Der Adapter kann zur Aufwertung Ihres Hochdruckschlauchs einfach und schnell nachträglich integriert werden. Er ist kompatibel mit allen Hochdruckschläuchen mit Quick Connect-Anschluss auf der Pistolenseite. Garantierte Drehfunktion durch Verwendung von Messing. Geeignet für alle Geräte der Klassen K 4 bis K 7.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Quick Connect-Anschluss
- Für Hochdruckschläuche mit Quick Connect-Anschluss auf der Pistolenseite.
Anti-Verdreh-System
- Schlaufen im Hochdruckschlauch lassen sich durch Drehen des Adapters lösen.
Aus Messing
- Zuverlässige Drehfunktion dank Verwendung von Messing.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Farbe
|Schwarz
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,1
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|0,1
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|137 x 26 x 26
Videos
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
- H 10 Q Hochdruckschlauch mit Quick Connect und für Schlauchtrommelgeräte
- H 9 Q Hochdruckschlauch Quick Connect
- HK 12 Hochdruckschlauchset
- HK 4 Hochdruckschlauchset
- HK 7,5 Hochdruckschlauchset
- Hochdruckschlauchset 7,5m
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Veranda
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Power Control Stairs
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4.200
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5.68 MD
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Power Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!B
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7.710 T 400