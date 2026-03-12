Anti-Verdreh-Adapter

Der Anti-Verdreh-Adapter löst Schlaufen im Hochdruckschlauch für garantiert verdrehfreies Arbeiten. Für alle Hochdruckschläuche mit Quick Connect-Anschluss auf der Pistolenseite.

Mit dem Anti-Verdreh-Adapter von Kärcher genießen Sie mehr Bewegungsfreiheit und Komfort bei der Arbeit mit dem Hochdruckreiniger. Verabschieden Sie sich von lästigen Schlaufen im Hochdruckschlauch, die zur Stolperfalle bei der Anwendung und zum Hindernis bei der Verstauung werden können. Durch simples manuelles Drehen des Adapters werden Schlaufen mühelos gelöst. Der Adapter kann zur Aufwertung Ihres Hochdruckschlauchs einfach und schnell nachträglich integriert werden. Er ist kompatibel mit allen Hochdruckschläuchen mit Quick Connect-Anschluss auf der Pistolenseite. Garantierte Drehfunktion durch Verwendung von Messing. Geeignet für alle Geräte der Klassen K 4 bis K 7.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Quick Connect-Anschluss
  • Für Hochdruckschläuche mit Quick Connect-Anschluss auf der Pistolenseite.
Anti-Verdreh-System
  • Schlaufen im Hochdruckschlauch lassen sich durch Drehen des Adapters lösen.
Aus Messing
  • Zuverlässige Drehfunktion dank Verwendung von Messing.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Schwarz
Gewicht (kg) 0,1
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 0,1
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 137 x 26 x 26
Videos
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT