PressurePro Smoke Resin Remover RM 33, 20l
Extremely powerful liquid deep cleaner for removing stubborn stains such as oil, grease, tar, soot, smoke resin contamination as well as burnt-on sugar glazes. NTA free.
The highly concentrated, particularly high-yield and therefore extremely economical PressurePro Smoke Resin Remover RM 33 represents the strongest combination of cleaning surfactants and complexing agents that Kärcher has to offer. Specially designed to meet the stringent demands of the food industry and bakeries, this powerful deep cleaner removes typical food soiling from practically all alkali-resistant surfaces, machines, appliances and utensils. Smoke resin, proteins, fats and oils, soot and burnt-in sugar glazes are completely removed. Rack trolleys, baking trays and ovens, smoking systems, grilling and roasting stands, smoking chambers, convection ovens, cold storage rooms - the list of possible applications is almost endless. PressurePro Smoke Resin Remover RM 33 is free of fragrances and dyes and can be rinsed off without leaving any residue.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|20
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|1
|pH value
|13
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|26,6
Product
- Effective high-pressure detergent
- Dissolves even the most stubborn oil, grease, tar, soot and smoke resin contamination
- Particularly suitable for contamination typical of foodstuffs such as smoke resin, sugar glazes, grease stains
- Rapidly effective
- Suitable for cleaning stainless steel and ceramic surfaces
- Tensides biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004
- Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable = asf)
- NTA-free
- Phosphate-free
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- Danger
- H290 May be corrosive to metals
- H314 Causes severe skin burns and eye damage
- P280 Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.
- P305 + P351 + P338 IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.
- P310 Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.
- P303 + P361 + P353 IF ON SKIN (or hair): Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water [or shower].
- P405 Store locked up.
- P501a Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local/regional/national/international regulations.
Compatible machines
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4 M Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/21-4 St
- HD 10/21-4M ST Classic
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S Plus
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 St
- HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 17/12-4 St H
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 St
- HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 St
- HD 25/15-4 St Classic
- HD 4/10 EX Plus Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 4/11 C Bp Plus
- HD 5/11 E Classic
- HD 5/11 E EB+ Foam Classic
- HD 5/11 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 5/13 E Classic
- HD 5/13 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/13 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/13 EX Plus+FR Classic
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 C Plus
- HD 5/15 CX Plus
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 C Plus
- HD 5/17 C Plus + FR
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/13 C Plus
- HD 6/13 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 C
- HD 6/15 C Plus
- HD 6/15 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 G Classic
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15 M Cage
- HD 6/15 M Plus
- HD 6/15 M St
- HD 6/15 MXA Plus
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 6/15-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 6/16-4 M Cage
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 M Classic
- HD 7/14-4 M
- HD 7/14-4 M Cage
- HD 7/14-4 M Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/15 G
- HD 7/16-4 MXA Kfz
- HD 7/17 M
- HD 7/17 M Cage
- HD 7/17 M Plus
- HD 7/17 M St
- HD 7/17 MXA Plus
- HD 7/18-4 M Classic
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage
- HD 8/18-4 M Plus
- HD 8/18-4 M St
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus Agri
- HD 8/18-4 MXA eB Foam Plus Go!Further
- HD 8/18-4 St
- HD 8/18-4 St H
- HD 8/18-4 St H steel
- HD 8/20 G
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 M ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M Classic
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 S Plus
- HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 G
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HD 9/25 G Classic
Application areas
- Smoke-curing systems, grill stands
- Large-scale kitchens