Uniwersalna szybkozłączka Plus z Aqua Stop

Wyprofilowana antypoślizgowa powierzchnia zacisku. Aqua Stop. Uniwersalne - do wszystkich standardowych węży ogrodowych.

Łatwe łączenie, rozłączanie i naprawianie — dzięki praktycznym i ergonomicznym wysokiej jakości uniwersalnym złączom węża Kärcher Premium Plus z funkcja Aqua Stop i wyprofilowanymi uchwytami wykonanymi z miękkiego plastiku do szczególnie wygodnej obsługi. System elastycznej zatyczki znacząco ułatwia podlewanie małych i dużych ogrodów i innych obszarów. Ponieważ sprawne adaptery kranowe i złącza węży to podstawa każdego dobrego systemu podlewania. Uniwersalne złącze węża Premium Plus z funkcją Aqua Stop jest kompatybilne z trzema najpopularniejszymi średnicami węży oraz wszystkimi dostępnymi systemami mocowania typu hook-and-loop.

Cechy i zalety
Aqua Stop
  • Zapobiega wyciekaniu wody podczas odłączania węży i akcesoriów.
Antypoślizgowa, wyprofilowana guma zacisku zapewnia wygodną obsługę.
  • Łatwy w użyciu.
System click
Specyfikacja

Dane techniczne

Średnica 1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
Kolor żółty
Waga z opakowaniem (kg) 0,1
Wymiary (dł. x szer. x wys.) (mm) 70 x 42 x 42
