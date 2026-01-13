Łatwe łączenie, rozłączanie i naprawianie — dzięki praktycznym i ergonomicznym wysokiej jakości uniwersalnym złączom węża Kärcher Premium Plus z funkcja Aqua Stop i wyprofilowanymi uchwytami wykonanymi z miękkiego plastiku do szczególnie wygodnej obsługi. System elastycznej zatyczki znacząco ułatwia podlewanie małych i dużych ogrodów i innych obszarów. Ponieważ sprawne adaptery kranowe i złącza węży to podstawa każdego dobrego systemu podlewania. Uniwersalne złącze węża Premium Plus z funkcją Aqua Stop jest kompatybilne z trzema najpopularniejszymi średnicami węży oraz wszystkimi dostępnymi systemami mocowania typu hook-and-loop.