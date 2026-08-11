Telescopic lance TL 10 C
Carbon fibre telescopic lance TL 10 C. With up to 10 m reach and practical quick-release fasteners. Multifunctional use for cleaning facades, windows or solar panels.
Apart from diverse fields of application with high or low pressure for cleaning windows, facades and solar panels, the telescopic lance TL 10 C also makes possible vacuuming applications such as vacuuming dust on pipes. Comprising high-quality carbon fibre and thanks to practical quick-release fasteners and the tool-free adjustable clamping force for a reach of up to 10 m, the TL 10 C impresses with maximum rigidity and minimum weight. The integrated anti-twist device, as well as the rotatable base, ensure even safer and more ergonomic working. The base also has a hook for the safe attachment of a carrying strap.
Features and benefits
Multifunctional useFor window, facade and solar panel cleaning with osmosis water. For high-pressure cleaning or low-pressure cleaning with wash brushes.
Maximum ergonomicsAnti-spin lock of the lances for safe and ergonomic working. Quick-release fasteners for fast and simple loosening of the lance clamping. Rotatable base ensures simple and ergonomic working.
Very user-friendlyTool-free adjustment of the clamping force at the quick-release fasteners. With clamping hooks to guide water hose outside the lance. Base with hooks for attaching strap and carrying frame.
Maximum safety
- Haptic and visual pull-out stopper avoids unintentional disassembly.
- Non-electroconductive base-lance element.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length of the telescopic handle (m)
|2,2 - 10
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Material
|Carbon
|Elements
|7
|Connection thread
|M 18
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,3
Scope of supply
- Vacuuming
- Tool less clamp force adjustment
- Anti-Spin
- Tool-less clamp force adjustment
- Hose hook
- Pull out stopper
Videos
Compatible machines
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/21-4 M Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/21-4M ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 4/11 C Bp Plus
- HD 5/11 E Classic
- HD 5/11 E EB+ Foam Classic
- HD 5/11 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 5/13 E Classic
- HD 5/13 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/13 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/13 EX Plus+FR Classic
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 C Plus
- HD 5/15 CX Plus
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 C Plus
- HD 5/17 C Plus + FR
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/13 C Plus
- HD 6/13 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 C
- HD 6/15 C Plus
- HD 6/15 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15 M Cage
- HD 6/15 M Plus
- HD 6/15 M St
- HD 6/15 MXA Plus
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 6/15-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 6/16-4 M Cage
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 M Classic
- HD 7/14-4 M
- HD 7/14-4 M Cage
- HD 7/14-4 M Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/15 G
- HD 7/16-4 MXA Kfz
- HD 7/17 M
- HD 7/17 M Cage
- HD 7/17 M Plus
- HD 7/17 M St
- HD 7/17 MXA Plus
- HD 7/18-4 M Classic
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage
- HD 8/18-4 M Plus
- HD 8/18-4 M St
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus Agri
- HD 8/18-4 MXA eB Foam Plus Go!Further
- HD 8/20 G
- HD 9/18-4 M ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M Classic
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 S Plus
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 G
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 10/21-4 MXA
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S eB Plus Go!Further
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SXA
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SXA
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 5/12 C
- HDS 5/13 U
- HDS 5/13 UX
- HDS 5/15 U
- HDS 5/15 UX
- HDS 6/14 C
- HDS 6/14 CX
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/14-4 CX
- HDS 6/15 C
- HDS 6/15 CXA
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 7/12-4 MX
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 7/16 CX
- HDS 7/16 CXA
- HDS 8/17 C
- HDS 8/17 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 CXA
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 8/20 G
- HDS 9/20-4 Classic
- HDS 9/20-4 M
- HDS 9/20-4 MXA
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
Application areas
- Perfect for window, facade and solar panel cleaning
- Also permits vacuuming at great heights