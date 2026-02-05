The hose set can be used not only as a supply hose for pressure washers but also for garden watering. The set comprises a 10 m PrimoFlex® hose (1/2"), a G3/4 tap adapter, a hose connector and a hose connector with Aqua Stop. The three-layer garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The bursting pressure is 24 bar. The water hose also boasts an impressive temperature resistance of between 0 and +40 °C. Kärcher garden hoses are extremely flexible, robust and kink-resistant. Kärcher offers a 12-year guarantee on the PrimoFlex® hose.