Hose set for pressure washers
Hose set for pressure washers with 10 m PrimoFlex® hose (1/2"), G3/4 tap adapter, 1 × hose connector and 1 × hose connector with Aqua Stop.
The hose set can be used not only as a supply hose for pressure washers but also for garden watering. The set comprises a 10 m PrimoFlex® hose (1/2"), a G3/4 tap adapter, a hose connector and a hose connector with Aqua Stop. The three-layer garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer prevents algae from building up inside the hose. The bursting pressure is 24 bar. The water hose also boasts an impressive temperature resistance of between 0 and +40 °C. Kärcher garden hoses are extremely flexible, robust and kink-resistant. Kärcher offers a 12-year guarantee on the PrimoFlex® hose.
Features and benefits
Garden hose set for water supply
- All accessories for connecting a pressure washer included.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″
|Hose length (m)
|10
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|1,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|280 x 280 x 65
Scope of supply
- Hose coupling: 1 Piece(s)
- Hose connector with Aqua Stop: 1 Piece(s)
- G3/4 tap adaptor
Compatible machines
- K 3
- K 3 *GB
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Classic Car & Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Car
- K 3 Power Control Deck
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 3 Premium
- K 4
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 Modular UM
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K Mini
- PCL 3-18
- PCL 3-18 Battery Set
- PCL 4
- PCL 6
Application areas
- Water supply for devices
- Garden watering
- Plant watering