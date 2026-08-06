Brush hard
Brush with hard bristles for cleaning industry facades and floor coverings and removing coarse dirt. Simple installation on telescopic lances or high-pressure lances from Kärcher.
The brush with hard bristles allows deep yet gentle cleaning of industry facades, as well as floor coverings such as wood or stone in the outside area. It can be attached directly to high-pressure lances or for facade cleaning also to water-bearing telescopic lances from Kärcher. A 25° high-pressure nozzle, as well as a nozzle kit for using with pure water, are integrated in the brush. For optimal contact pressure the brush also has supporting bristles.
Features and benefits
Easy-to-understand colour coding
- The colour coding facilitates the selection of the appropriate brush.
Versatile fields of application
- Integrated high-pressure nozzle for using the brush with a high-pressure cleaner.
- Incl. 2 nozzles and 1 connection piece for use with pure water.
- With 4 nozzle connections for optimal water application.
Specifications
Technical data
|Inlet temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Connection thread
|M 18
|Colour
|green
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,2
Videos
Compatible machines
- HD 10/15-4 Cage Food
- HD 10/21-4 M Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Classic
- HD 10/21-4 S Plus
- HD 10/21-4 SXA Plus
- HD 10/21-4M ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S Plus
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S Plus
- HD 13/18-4 SXA Plus
- HD 16/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 17/15-4 S Classic
- HD 20/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 25/15-4 Cage Plus
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack Plus
- HD 4/11 C Bp Plus
- HD 5/11 E Classic
- HD 5/11 E EB+ Foam Classic
- HD 5/11 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/11 P
- HD 5/11 P Plus
- HD 5/12 C
- HD 5/12 C Plus
- HD 5/12 CX Plus
- HD 5/13 E Classic
- HD 5/13 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/13 EX Plus Classic
- HD 5/13 EX Plus+FR Classic
- HD 5/15 C
- HD 5/15 C Plus
- HD 5/15 CX Plus
- HD 5/17 C
- HD 5/17 C Plus
- HD 5/17 C Plus + FR
- HD 5/17 CX Plus
- HD 6/13 C
- HD 6/13 C Plus
- HD 6/13 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 C
- HD 6/15 C Plus
- HD 6/15 CX Plus
- HD 6/15 M
- HD 6/15 M Cage
- HD 6/15 M Plus
- HD 6/15 M St
- HD 6/15 MXA Plus
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 6/15-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 6/16-4 M Cage
- HD 7/10 CXF
- HD 7/11-4 M Classic
- HD 7/14-4 M
- HD 7/14-4 M Cage
- HD 7/14-4 M Plus
- HD 7/14-4 MXA Plus
- HD 7/15 G
- HD 7/16-4 MXA Kfz
- HD 7/17 M
- HD 7/17 M Cage
- HD 7/17 M Plus
- HD 7/17 M St
- HD 7/17 MXA Plus
- HD 7/18-4 M Classic
- HD 8/18-4 M
- HD 8/18-4 M Cage
- HD 8/18-4 M Plus
- HD 8/18-4 M St
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus Agri
- HD 8/18-4 MXA eB Foam Plus Go!Further
- HD 8/20 G
- HD 9/18-4 M ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 M Classic
- HD 9/20-4 MX Plus Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S
- HD 9/20-4 S Plus
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De
- HD 9/23 De Tr1
- HD 9/23 G
- HD 9/23 Ge Tr1
- HDS 10/21-4 M
- HDS 10/21-4 MXA
- HDS 1000 Be
- HDS 1000 De
- HDS 1000 De Weed
- HDS 11/18-4 S eB Plus Go!Further
- HDS 12/18-4 S
- HDS 12/18-4 SXA
- HDS 13/20 De Tr1
- HDS 13/20-4 S
- HDS 13/20-4 SXA
- HDS 17/20 De Tr1
- HDS 5/11 U
- HDS 5/11 UX
- HDS 5/12 C
- HDS 5/13 U
- HDS 5/13 UX
- HDS 5/15 U
- HDS 5/15 UX
- HDS 6/14 C
- HDS 6/14 CX
- HDS 6/14-4 C
- HDS 6/14-4 CX
- HDS 6/15 C
- HDS 6/15 CXA
- HDS 7/12-4 M
- HDS 7/12-4 MX
- HDS 7/16 C
- HDS 7/16 CX
- HDS 7/16 CXA
- HDS 8/17 C
- HDS 8/17 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 C
- HDS 8/18-4 CX
- HDS 8/18-4 CXA
- HDS 8/20 De
- HDS 8/20 G
- HDS 9/20-4 Classic
- HDS 9/20-4 M
- HDS 9/20-4 MXA
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 12 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 24 kW
- HDS-E 8/16-4 M 36 kW
- Telescopic lance TL 10 C
- Telescopic lance TL 10 H
- Telescopic lance TL 14 C
- Telescopic lance TL 7 F
- Telescopic lance TL 7 H
Application areas
- For cleaning patios with stone and wood surfaces
- For cleaning concrete, brick, tin-plate or steel façade surfaces