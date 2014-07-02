La prolunga del tubo flessibile ad alta pressione da 9 m offre una maggiore flessibilità e aumenta l'area di lavoro della tua idropulitrice. Anche collegarlo è semplice: gazie all'adattatore Quick Connect incluso è possibile collegarlo facilmente a qualsiasi pistola ad alta pressione. Il robusto tubo flessibile di qualità DN 8 è rinforzato e possiede una tecnologia per evitare l'attorcigliamento, nonché un robusto giunto in ottone per prolungarne la durata. Il suo materiale robusto resiste a pressioni fino a 180 bar ed è progettato per restare integro fino a temperature di 60°C. Naturalmente, il tubo di prolunga può essere utilizzato anche con detergenti. Compatibile con tutte le idropulitrici della gamma da K 3 a K 7.