Tubo ad alta pressione flessibile da 9 m H9Q

Prolunga da 9m per tubo alta pressione. Materiale robusto e presa Quick Connect per adattarsi a qualsiasi rubinetto o connettore. Adatto per l'irrigazione e con tutte le idropulitrici.

La prolunga del tubo flessibile ad alta pressione da 9 m offre una maggiore flessibilità e aumenta l'area di lavoro della tua idropulitrice. Anche collegarlo è semplice: gazie all'adattatore Quick Connect incluso è possibile collegarlo facilmente a qualsiasi pistola ad alta pressione. Il robusto tubo flessibile di qualità DN 8 è rinforzato e possiede una tecnologia per evitare l'attorcigliamento, nonché un robusto giunto in ottone per prolungarne la durata. Il suo materiale robusto resiste a pressioni fino a 180 bar ed è progettato per restare integro fino a temperature di 60°C. Naturalmente, il tubo di prolunga può essere utilizzato anche con detergenti. Compatibile con tutte le idropulitrici della gamma da K 3 a K 7.

Caratteristiche e vantaggi
Tubo di ricambio da 9 m
  • Cambio rapido del tubo
Adattattore Quick Connect
  • Il tubo flessibile ad alta pressione è facile da manovrare, facendo clic rapidamente dentro e fuori dal dispositivo e dalla pistola. Ciò consente di risparmiare tempo e fatica.
Sistema di aggancio rapido
  • Per una facile pulizia
Specifiche

Dati tecnici

Temperatura (°C) max. 60
Pressione max. (bar) 180
Lunghezza (m) 9
Colore nero
Peso (kg) 0,8
Peso con imballo (kg) 1
Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm) 245 x 245 x 65
Macchine compatibili
Prodotti in gamma
Prodotti fuori catalogo
Accessori