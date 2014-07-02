Tubo ad alta pressione flessibile da 9 m H9Q
Prolunga da 9m per tubo alta pressione. Materiale robusto e presa Quick Connect per adattarsi a qualsiasi rubinetto o connettore. Adatto per l'irrigazione e con tutte le idropulitrici.
La prolunga del tubo flessibile ad alta pressione da 9 m offre una maggiore flessibilità e aumenta l'area di lavoro della tua idropulitrice. Anche collegarlo è semplice: gazie all'adattatore Quick Connect incluso è possibile collegarlo facilmente a qualsiasi pistola ad alta pressione. Il robusto tubo flessibile di qualità DN 8 è rinforzato e possiede una tecnologia per evitare l'attorcigliamento, nonché un robusto giunto in ottone per prolungarne la durata. Il suo materiale robusto resiste a pressioni fino a 180 bar ed è progettato per restare integro fino a temperature di 60°C. Naturalmente, il tubo di prolunga può essere utilizzato anche con detergenti. Compatibile con tutte le idropulitrici della gamma da K 3 a K 7.
Caratteristiche e vantaggi
Tubo di ricambio da 9 m
- Cambio rapido del tubo
Adattattore Quick Connect
- Il tubo flessibile ad alta pressione è facile da manovrare, facendo clic rapidamente dentro e fuori dal dispositivo e dalla pistola. Ciò consente di risparmiare tempo e fatica.
Sistema di aggancio rapido
- Per una facile pulizia
Specifiche
Dati tecnici
|Temperatura (°C)
|max. 60
|Pressione max. (bar)
|180
|Lunghezza (m)
|9
|Colore
|nero
|Peso (kg)
|0,8
|Peso con imballo (kg)
|1
|Dimensioni (Lu x La x H) (mm)
|245 x 245 x 65
Macchine compatibili
Prodotti in gamma
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Compact Car & Home *EU
- K 2 Home T150
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Power Control Home + Set con tubo e 2 raccordi
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3
- K 3 Compact
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 4 Black
- K 4 Black Home
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact UM
- K 4 Compact UM Home
- K 4 Compact UM Universal Edition
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex eco!Power + Set con tubo e 2 raccordi
- K 4 Power Control eco!Power
- K 4 Universal Edition T5
- K 4 WCM
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Black
- K 5 Black T5
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic + Set con tubo e 2 raccordi + Spazzola universale WB60
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 WCM
- K 6 Black
- K 6 Black T5
- K 6 Special
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
Prodotti fuori catalogo
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- Idropulitrice K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Car
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Power Control Home
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 3
- K 3 *EU
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Compact Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car&Home T150
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Full Controll Car
- K 4
- K 4 Basic
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Casa
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 5
- K 5 COMPACT
- K 5 Compact Kit Casa & Auto
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Car & Home *EU
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Stairs
- K 5 Pure Home
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5+ Kit Casa
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home *EU
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Pure Home
- K 7 Standard
- K Mini
- Special edition: K 2 Power Control Home + Set di raccordo tubi
- Special edition: K 3 Power Control Home + Set di raccordo tubi
- Special edition: K 7 Smart Control + Aspiratore solidi liquidi WD 2