Tire Mark Remover, 1gal
Kärcher Tire Mark Remover and Pre-Soak eliminates stubborn rubber marks quickly and is a ready-to-use, spray and wipe / pre-spray cleaner with synergistic solvent power. (4 x 1-gal)
Kärcher Tire Mark Remover and Pre-Soak offers an array of benefits that cater to a wide range of cleaning challenges, making it an essential addition to any cleaning arsenal. This effective detergent excels at removing a variety of stubborn marks, ensuring that your surfaces are left looking pristine. Say goodbye to unsightly blemishes caused by tire marks, rubber scuffs, adhesive tape residue, greasy soils, crayon marks, lipstick smudges, smoke film, and even various forms of graffiti on walls. Even the toughest stains don't stand a chance. Different surfaces require different approaches to cleaning from using an automatic floor scrubber for large floor areas down to a simple scrub and wipe technique, Kärcher Tire Mark Remover and Pre-Soak seamlessly adapts to your cleaning needs, not only removing stains but enhancing the overall surface. It simplifies the cleaning process, saving you time and effort while delivering exceptional results. Whether you use it at full strength or dilute it for lighter duty applications, you can trust that it will deliver a clean and polished look.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (gal)
|4 x 1
|Color
|Clear Yellow Liquid
|Scent
|Citrus
|Foaming
|Low
|Weight (lb)
|36
|Dimensions, packaged (in)
|13 x 13 x 13
