Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 527, 5l

Met speciale schuimbooster voor een nog intensievere reiniging. Dankzij de nieuwe actieve vuiloplosser verwijdert de reiniger zelfs olie, vettig vuil en veelvoorkomend voertuig- en straatvuil moeiteloos en snel. Fosfaatvrij en materiaalvriendelijk.

Met speciale schuimbooster voor een nog intensievere reiniging. Dit maakt het reinigen van je auto in combinatie met een hogedrukreiniger nóg leuker! Dankzij de nieuwe actieve vuiloplosser verwijdert de reiniger zelfs olie, vettig vuil en veelvoorkomend voertuig- en straatvuil moeiteloos en snel. Fosfaatvrij en materiaalvriendelijk. Kant en klaar middel in 5 liter verpakking, zodat je er even tegenaan kunt.

Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Verpakkingsgrootte (l) 5
Verpakkingseenheid. (Stuk(s)) 1
Gewicht (kg) 5,2
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 5,6
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 192 x 145 x 248
Ultra Foam Cleaner RM 527, 5l
Compatibele apparaten
Actuele producten
Niet meer leverbare producten
Toepassingen
  • Auto's
  • Voor de reiniging van motoren en scooters.
  • Campers en caravans
Accessoires