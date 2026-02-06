Met speciale schuimbooster voor een nog intensievere reiniging. Dit maakt het reinigen van je auto in combinatie met een hogedrukreiniger nóg leuker! Dankzij de nieuwe actieve vuiloplosser verwijdert de reiniger zelfs olie, vettig vuil en veelvoorkomend voertuig- en straatvuil moeiteloos en snel. Fosfaatvrij en materiaalvriendelijk. Kant en klaar middel in 5 liter verpakking, zodat je er even tegenaan kunt.