Schlauchset für Hochdruckreiniger
Schlauchset für Hochdruckreiniger mit 10 m PrimoFlex®-Schlauch (1/2"), G3/4-Hahnanschluss, 1 × Schlauchkupplung und 1 × Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop.
Das Schlauchset eignet sich sowohl als Zulaufschlauch für einen Hochdruckreiniger als auch zur Gartenbewässerung. Das Set besteht aus 10 Meter PrimoFlex®-Schlauch (1/2"), einem G3/4-Hahnanschluss, einer Schlauchkupplung sowie einer Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop. Der 3-lagige Gartenschlauch mit druckfester gewebter Armierung ist phthalatfrei (< 0,1 %), cadmium-, barium- und bleifrei – und damit gesundheitlich vollkommen unbedenklich. Die wetterbeständige Anti-UV-Außenschicht schützt das Material und die lichtundurchlässige Zwischenschicht verhindert Algenbildung im Schlauch. Der Berstdruck beträgt 24 Bar. Daneben zeichnet sich der Wasserschlauch durch hohe Temperaturbeständigkeit von 0 bis +40 °C aus. Die Kärcher Gartenschläuche sind äußerst flexibel, robust und knickfest. Kärcher gewährt 12 Jahre Garantie auf den PrimoFlex®-Schlauch.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Gartenschlauchset zur Wasserversorgung
- Alle Zubehöre für den Anschluss eines Hochdruckreinigers enthalten.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Durchmesser
|1/2″
|Schlauchlänge (m)
|10
|Farbe
|Gelb
|Gewicht (kg)
|1.2
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|1.3
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|280 x 280 x 65
Lieferumfang
- Schlauchkupplung: 1 Stück
- Schlauchkupplung mit Aqua Stop: 1 Stück
- G3/4-Hahnanschluss
Kompatible Geräte
- BP1 Barrel Set
- Bewässerungsautomat WT 4
- Bewässerungsuhr WT 2
- G 7.180
- Giessstab
- HR 2.10 Set
- HR 3.20 Set
- HT 3.20 Set
- HT 4.20 Set
- HT 5.20 M Set
- HT 6 M
- Impuls-, Kreis- und Sektorenregner PS 300
- K 2
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 4 Classic
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Silent Edition Home
- K 4 WCM
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Black Line
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K Silent eco!Booster
- KHB 4-18 Plus
- KHB 4-18 Plus Battery Set
- KHB 6 Battery
- KHB 6 Plus Battery Set MJ
- Kreisregner RS 120/2
- Kreisregner RS 130/3
- Multifunktions- und Flächenregner MS 100, 6-fach
- Multifunktions-Spritzpistole
- PCL 3-18
- PCL 4
- PCL 6
- Rechteckregner OS 3.220
- Regulierspritze
- Schlauchhalter
- Schlauchhalter Plus
- Spritze
- Spritzpistole
- Sprühregner CS 90 Spike
- Sprühregner CS 90 Vario
- BP 1 Barrel Set
- G 4.10 M
- G 7.10 M
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car & Home T 150
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Car
- K 2 Compact Car & Home
- K 2 Compact Home T 150
- K 2 Home T 150
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Home T 150
- K 2.00
- K 2.01
- K 2.040 M T 50
- K 2.100
- K 2.14
- K 2.16
- K 2.20 M T 50
- K 2.200 Balcony
- K 2.300
- K 2.325
- K 2.36 M T 50
- K 2.410 T50
- K 2.54 M
- K 2.59 MD
- K 2.850 ECO
- K 2.900 M
- K 2.91 MD
- K 2.91 MD T 50
- K 2.99 M plus T 50
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Home T150
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium Full Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home T150
- K 3.00 EcoSilent
- K 3.20 M
- K 3.500 Garden
- K 3.550
- K 3.68 MD
- K 3.80 MD
- K 3.80 MD T 250
- K 3.800 eco!ogic
- K 3.900 M
- K 3.91 MD
- K 3.91 MD T 100
- K 3.91MD WRC
- K 3.96 M plus
- K 3.98 M
- K 4
- K 4 Car
- K 4 Car & Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home T 350
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home&Pipe
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home T 350
- K 4 Pure Home
- K 4.00 ECO SILENT
- K 4.200
- K 4.600
- K 4.600 T 250
- K 4.800 eco!ogic
- K 4.88 M T100
- K 4.900M T300
- K 4.91MD
- K 4.98 M
- K 4.990 MD T 250
- K 5
- K 5 Car
- K 5 Car & Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Flex Anti-Twist
- K 5 Compact Home T 350
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Home T 350
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Premium Car
- K 5 Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home T 350
- K 5.200 T250 WB
- K 5.50 M Plus
- K 5.520 T400
- K 5.55 M T 200
- K 5.600
- K 5.80 M
- K 5.800 eco!ogic
- K 5.85M Plus
- K 5.86 MD T 250 HC 60
- K 5.91 MD
- K 6.300
- K 6.50M plus
- K 6.800 eco!ogic
- K 6.80M
- K 6.85M
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Car & Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K 7.20 MX
- K 7.400
- K 7.700
- K 7.800 eco!ogic
- K 7.80M PLUS
- K 7.85M
- K 7.91MD
- K Mini
- KHB 6 Battery Limited Edition
- Schlauchwagen HT 3.400
Anwendungsgebiete
- Wasserversorgung von Geräten
- Gartenbewässerung
- Pflanzenbewässerung