Verlengzuigbuis WD ID 35
Praktische zuigbuis voor grotere werkradius. De verlenging van de zuigbuis wordt speciaal aanbevolen voor toepassingen op moeilijk bereikbare plaatsen, b.v. hoge plafonds. De zuigbuis is 0,5 m lang en heeft een nominale breedte van 35 mm.
Kenmerken en voordelen
Voor moeilijk toegankelijke gebieden, b.v. hoge plafonds, lichtschachten, etc.
Geschikt voor alle Kärcher Home & Garden nat- en droogzuigers
Specificaties
Technische gegevens
|Standaard nominale diameter: (mm)
|35
|Kleur
|Zwart
|Gewicht (kg)
|0,1
|Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)
|0,3
|Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm)
|480 x 40 x 40
Compatibele apparaten
Toepassingen
- Hoge plafonds
- Lichtputten