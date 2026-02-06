Verlengzuigbuis WD ID 35

Praktische zuigbuis voor grotere werkradius. De verlenging van de zuigbuis wordt speciaal aanbevolen voor toepassingen op moeilijk bereikbare plaatsen, b.v. hoge plafonds.

Praktische zuigbuis voor grotere werkradius. De verlenging van de zuigbuis wordt speciaal aanbevolen voor toepassingen op moeilijk bereikbare plaatsen, b.v. hoge plafonds. De zuigbuis is 0,5 m lang en heeft een nominale breedte van 35 mm.

Kenmerken en voordelen
Voor moeilijk toegankelijke gebieden, b.v. hoge plafonds, lichtschachten, etc.
Geschikt voor alle Kärcher Home & Garden nat- en droogzuigers
Specificaties

Technische gegevens

Standaard nominale diameter: (mm) 35
Kleur Zwart
Gewicht (kg) 0,1
Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg) 0,3
Afmetingen (L × B × H) (mm) 480 x 40 x 40
Compatibele apparaten
Actuele producten
Niet meer leverbare producten
Toepassingen
  • Hoge plafonds
  • Lichtputten